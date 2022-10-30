What Jordan Geronimo, Logan Duncomb Said Following Indiana Basketball's Exhibition Win

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana basketball showed out in a big way defeating Marian 78-42 in the season opening exhibition game on Saturday.

Center Logan Duncomb and forward Jordan Geronimo addressed the media following the victory. Read their full transcript, or watch the attached press conference.

On Logan Duncomb's performance...

LOGAN DUNCOMB: It felt awesome. It's super rewarding because I felt like I put in a lot more effort this year, over the summer, trying to get better to be able to go out there and play and contribute. So super rewarding, super exciting. I had a giant smile on my face after the game.

On how Jordan Geronimo played...

JORDAN GERONIMO: I felt I played decent. The first half I had some trouble with fouls but I feel like I picked it up in the second half. I was able to do what I do, shoot a three, straight line drives to the bucket and get rebounds, offensive rebounds. I feel like my game is coming long.

On the importance of getting early minutes...

LOGAN DUNCOMB: Just being able to go out there and play minutes in a real game, it makes you more comfortable for games ahead.

So like I feel better about where my game is at right now. But yeah, play or not, I mean, all the guys, you do what you can. You do what you can with the minutes you're given and do what the coaches asked you to do.

On how the new players will help the team...

JORDAN GERONIMO: They will help a great deal. As you see tonight, Malik was able to contribute a lot, so was fine oh, and Logan got in there and got a double-double. We have more depth to the team, you know what I mean, and we have a lot more options to go to, and I feel great about that because with a couple more weapons on the team, you're a better team. I feel great about that.

On what led to Duncomb's harder work in the offseason...

LOGAN DUNCOMB: Well, just last year, I didn't get a ton of playing time because I didn't put in all the work I needed to, do all the things I had to, and so just wanting to be out there on the court to contributing to our team, to do something to help out.

On what the coaching staff stressed before the game...

LOGAN DUNCOMB: Yeah, just like this is the first step in like a long journey and go out here and do what we've been working on doing for like five months, just do what we've been doing in practice and win this game, and it's the first step in a long journey of the season.

On what Duncomb did in the offseason...

LOGAN DUNCOMB: Mostly putting on, like, weight. Putting on weight over the off-season, Coach Clif had --

JORDAN GERONIMO: Funky Monkeys.

LOGAN DUNCOMB: Funky Monkeys. After practice, so I could hold my own in there and then getting in extra shots before or after practice. Not a whole lot but something to work on my game.

On how competitive practices are and how good the second unit is...

JORDAN GERONIMO: Well, Coach Woodson always says the people on the bench are just as important as the people who start the game. So you know, we kind of -- every time we practice against each other starters versus bench players, it's always like a competition, you know what I mean. The team is full of competitors.

You always want to win, and so with everybody wanting to win, we just make each other better, you know what I mean. We just really push each other to be great and practice always us encouraging each other and playing hard, and it's at a point where we have enough depth and talent to that the second squad is as good as good as the first squad, you know what I mean.

On what makes Jalen Hood-Schifino so good...

JORDAN GERONIMO: He plays like a vet a little bit, I would say. He plays with great pace. He knows when to take shots, take good shots. He knows when to pass the ball and he passes the ball really well. He plays like he's been in college for a while you know what I mean but he's only a freshman so that's really impressive to see as a junior.

On what impresses them about Malik Reneau...

JORDAN GERONIMO: Malik is a great man with a great touch, you know what I mean, and he can do everything, you know what I mean. As you've seen it, he can bring the ball up himself. He can shoot the ball. He can work in the post as you all saw tonight. Malik, he can do everything, you know what I mean, at I believe like 6-9, I think he's like 235. He's a monster down there.

Related stories on Indiana-Marian game