What We've Learned About Indiana Against Tough Competition

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Mike Woodson wanted to see how Indiana stacked up against some of college basketball's top teams in year two as the Hoosiers' head coach, so he built a tough non-conference schedule headlined by Xavier, North Carolina, No. 5 Arizona and No. 4 Kansas.

The Hoosiers emerged from this stretch with a 2-2 record and 8-3 overall, defeating Xavier 81-79 and North Carolina 77-65, two teams that received votes in this week's Associated Press Top 25 poll. Indiana's flaws were exposed in an 89-75 loss to Arizona in Las Vegas and a 84-62 loss at Kansas. Arizona and Kansas are currently projected to be No. 1 seeds, so these losses won't necessarily hurt Indiana's NCAA Tournament résumé, but the way the Hoosiers lost came with definite concerns.

Here's what we learned about No. 18 Indiana, specifically during its four marquee non-conference games and first two Big Ten games against Rutgers and Nebraska.

1. There's a considerable gap between Indiana and the nation's elite.

No. 5 Arizona holds KenPom's top-ranked offensive efficiency, and No. 4 Kansas has a legitimate shot to repeat as national champions. Indiana simply isn't on their level right now, and it was clear from the opening tip as both Arizona and Kansas jumped out to early leads. Despite cutting it to three in the second half, Indiana couldn't keep up with Arizona's high paced offense, and Oumar Ballo and Azuolas Tubelis overpowered Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson. Indiana wasn't competitive at Kansas besides a short stretch at the start of the second half, and that's being generous.

Elite teams like Arizona and Kansas have a strong identity. They know how they want to play, and they impose their will on opponents. The Hoosiers did that against North Carolina and against a few weaker opponents, but they allowed Arizona and Kansas to dictate the last two games.

2. Indiana needs Xavier Johnson AND Jalen Hood-Schifino.

When Indiana beat North Carolina by 12 at Assembly Hall on Nov. 30, starting guards Xavier Johnson and Jalen Hood-Schifino combined for 34 points, 14 rebounds, six assists, six turnovers and three steals while shooting 54.5 percent. They had the makings of a backcourt duo that's been missing at Indiana for more than five years, but then Hood-Schifino missed three games with a back injury.

Indiana looked lost against Rutgers and shot 30.4 percent, then found strong performances from guards Trey Galloway and Tamar Bates against Nebraska. When Johnson got into early foul trouble in Las Vegas, Arizona went on a 17-0 run that was too much to overcome. Johnson injured his foot after nine minutes of action at Kansas, and the Indiana offense was stagnant the whole game. Johnson and Hood-Schifino have learned to play well together, but both players have been less productive with the other one out.

Johnson will be out at least one game, but it sounded like more based on Woodson's comments on Monday. With Johnson out, Indiana loses its second-leading scorer, best on-ball defender, one of two primary ball-handlers and a veteran presence. Without a third true point guard, the Hoosiers' ceiling is limited unless both Johnson and Hood-Schifino are healthy. Johnson's status – and how Indiana responds to his injury – is the biggest concern right now.

3. Improved, but still a shaky 3-point shooting team.

Through first 11 games, Indiana is shooting 36.0 percent from 3, good for fifth in the Big Ten, tied for 97th in the country and an increase from last year's 33.3 percent. During Indiana's four most notable non-conference games and two Big Ten games, the Hoosiers are 40-of-119, or 33.6 percent, on 3-point attempts. In these six games, Indiana's best 3-point shooter, Miller Kopp, is 12-for-27 (44.4 percent) compared to his season-long total of 25-for-53 (47.2 percent).

Here's how the rest of the Hoosiers have shot from 3-point land in 11 games:

Tamar Bates: 15-39, 38.5%

Xavier Johnson: 10-27, 37.0%

Race Thompson: 8-26, 30.8%

Jalen Hood-Schifino: 8-24, 33.3%

Trey Galloway: 6-13, 46.2%

Jordan Geronimo: 2-12, 16.7%

CJ Gunn: 1-11, 9.1%

Malik Reneau: 1-7, 14.3%

Kaleb Banks: 1-2, 50%

4. The defense has taken a step back.

Indiana's defense held North Carolina, Rutgers and Nebraska to 65 points or less, but allowed 89 against Arizona, 84 at Kansas and 79 at Xavier. The Hoosiers dropped to No. 23 in KenPom's adjusted defensive efficiency, which is fifth among Big Ten teams. Perhaps the most concerning stat over the last two games? Arizona and Kansas outscored Indiana 92-46 in the paint. Indiana was certainly not the aggressor in these games. Mike Woodson wants defense to be Indiana's backbone, but he's been unhappy with the defensive rebounding and toughness this season.

For some perspective, Indiana was 0-6 when it allowed 80-plus points last year, which happened at Syracuse in double-overtime, twice against Iowa, at home against Michigan, in overtime at Ohio State and against Saint Mary's in the NCAA Tournament. Indiana will see very few teams of Arizona and Kansas' caliber moving forward, and there's plenty of time to learn from these games.

5. Teams have figured out how to contain Trayce Jackson-Davis.

It's no secret. In every game for the rest of the season, teams are going to swarm Trayce Jackson-Davis in the paint and force other players to score. Jackson-Davis knows he has to give the ball up – he had 10 assists against Nebraska – so some games will simply come down to Indiana making or missing perimeter shots.

But Woodson also has to find more creative ways to get good looks for Jackson-Davis through pick-and-rolls, cuts to the basket and quick moves to the rim before the double-team arrives. Opponents will not allow him to go one-on-one and slowly back his defender down on the block anymore.

6. Indiana has flaws. So does the rest of the Big Ten.

Purdue is the No. 1 team in the country. That means they're clicking on all cylinders, right? Not in the last two games. Nebraska (6-6) had a handful of good looks at the end that seriously threatened Purdue, who escaped with a 65-62 win in overtime. On Saturday, the Boilermakers led Davidson (7-4) by one point at halftime, and it was a four-point game with 3:27 remaining. Purdue shot a combined 39.5 percent overall and 25.9 percent from 3 in these two games. Still, Purdue is 11-0 with wins over No. 11 Gonzaga, No. 14 Duke and No. 24 Marquette, and Zach Edey is the favorite for National Player of the Year right now. Purdue deserves every bit of its No. 1 ranking.

But like the rest of the Big Ten, the Boilermakers have had some concerning moments. As for other conference contenders, Illinois (8-3) lost by 15 at home to Penn State, and Michigan State (7-4) lost by seven at home to Northwestern and by 18 at Notre Dame. Michigan (7-3) trailed Lipscomb late in the second half on Saturday, and previously lost by 25 to Arizona State. No. 17 Wisconsin (9-2) has blown away preseason expectations but lost at home to Wake Forest, who has multiple 20-point losses and a loss to Loyola Marymount on its résumé. Maryland (8-3) has lost three in a row, most recently by 27 at home against UCLA. Ohio State (7-3) and Iowa (8-3) have lost two of their last four, and Rutgers (7-4) has lost two of its last three games, including a home loss to a 7-5 Seton Hall team. It's been a rough week or two for the Big Ten as a whole.

Right now, the Big Ten only has four ranked teams – No. 1 Purdue, No. 16 Illinois, No. 17 Wisconsin and No. 18 Indiana – and every team has had some shaky games. Purdue is the clear favorite, but if Indiana can get healthy and learn from losses against two projected No. 1 seeds, the Hoosiers can still be in the mix for the Big Ten title.

