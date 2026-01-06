Where Indiana is Ranked by College Basketball's Top Experts: Too High or Too Low?

Indiana currently sits at 11-3 (2-1 Big Ten) ahead of a matchup with Maryland. Following that outing, the Hoosiers will enter the gauntlet: No. 10 Nebraska, No. 12 Michigan State, No. 19 Iowa, No. 2 Michigan, Rutgers and No. 5 Purdue.

An absolutely brutal run – aside from the Scarlet Knights (all due respect) – we’re set to find out what the Hoosiers are truly made of. For now, though, prior to that stretch, let's evaluate Indiana’s season thus far, and determine where Darian DeVries’ club ranks nationally.

Where CBB's top experts rank the Indiana Hoosiers

Jan 4, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Conor Enright (5) celebrates after a play against the Washington Huskies during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

We’ll offer a few opinions from college basketball's top pundits, before we share our take. First up, the NCAA’s Andy Katz.

Andy Katz, NCAA

NEW #Power37 from @TheAndyKatz 🚨



1. Arizona

2. Michigan

3. Iowa State

4. UConn

5. Purdue

6. Gonzaga

7. Duke

8. Houston

9. Alabama

10. BYU pic.twitter.com/PgwsGYPDeP — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) January 5, 2026

In his latest Power 37, which he released on Monday morning, Andy Katz tabbed the Hoosiers as the No. 32 team in the country. Katz appeared to be impressed by Indiana’s 90-point showing against Washington and he also stated that the Hoosiers “are a few late-game poor possessions at Minnesota away from being undefeated in the Big Ten.”

Indiana on SI verdict: a bit too low

Jon Rothstein, CBS

As for Jon Rothstein, who updates his rankings daily, he is a bit lower on the Hoosiers, ranking them No. 40 in the country. Rothstein, since the preseason, has notably been down on Indiana.

Indiana on SI verdict: way too low

Dec 22, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Nick Dorn (7) celebrates after a play during the first half against the Siena Saints at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Where should Indiana basketball be ranked?

Per the analytics, Indiana should be hovering in the 25-30 range, as Bart Torvik has the Hoosiers at No. 19, KenPom slots them at No. 28 and the NET rankings have them at No. 30.

Then again, DeVries’ club doesn’t have the gaudiest resume. That Washington win is likely the best triumph to-date, and that loss at Minnesota is entirely inexcusable.

On the flip side, the Hoosiers are 11-3, with the only poor blemish being a road loss in the Big Ten. But for now, without a huge victory to its name, Indiana sits firmly in that 28-32 range. Fortunately, the Hoosiers are in the midst of a month chock-full of resume-building opportunities.

If they manage to go 3-2 – or even just 2-3 – in those five games against Nebraska, Michigan State, Iowa, Michigan and Purdue, the Hoosiers will likely find themselves climbing up the rankings.

And given Indiana’s shooting prowess and ability to catch fire, and considering three out of those five contests will be played at Assembly Hall, it wouldn’t be a shock to see DeVries’ troops do just that.