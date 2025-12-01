Indiana Basketball Moves Up In AP Top 25 Poll
Indiana picked up two more wins this week and saw others falter, leading to another jump in the rankings. The 7-0 Hoosiers moved up from No. 25 to No. 22 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, released Monday.
It's the second time in five weeks the Hoosiers have been ranked, as well as their second straight week. Prior to earning a No. 25 ranking last week, Indiana had not been ranked since Nov. 25, 2024, when they came in at No. 14 under former coach Mike Woodson before losing to Louisville and Gonzaga in the Bahamas.
Indiana took care of business in two home games this past week, defeating Kansas State 86-69 on Tuesday and routing Bethune-Cookman 100-56 on Saturday. The Hoosiers moved ahead Arkansas, which lost to Duke, as well as St. John's, which lost to Iowa State and Auburn.
Elsewhere in the Big Ten, Purdue remained at No. 1, while Michigan jumped to No. 3 after a trio of 30-point wins over San Diego State, Auburn and Gonzaga. Other ranked conference foes include No. 7 Michigan State, No. 14 Illinois and No. 24 USC. Iowa, UCLA, Nebraska and Wisconsin received votes but remain outside the top 25.
Though the Hoosiers Big Ten play Wednesday at Minnesota, they still have two crucial nonconference games against ranked opponents. Indiana faces No. 6 Louisville Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, and then takes on No. 18 Kentucky on Dec. 16 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky.
Here's the full poll.
- Purdue 7-0; 1494 (40); no change
- Arizona 7-0; 1442 (6); no change
- Michigan 7-0; 1417 (15); up four
- Duke 8-0; 1355; no change
- UConn 6-1; 1244; no change
- Louisville 7-0; 1177; no change
- Michigan State 7-0; 1095; up four
- Houston 7-1; 1085; down five
- BYU 6-1; 1036; no change
- Iowa State 7-0; 975; up five
- Gonzaga 7-1; 934; up one
- Alabama 5-2; 868; down four
- Tennessee 7-1; 771; up four
- Illinois 6-2; 656; down one
- Florida 5-2; 567; down five
- North Carolina 6-1; 518; no change
- Vanderbilt 8-0; 474; up seven
- Kentucky 5-2; 451; up one
- Texas Tech 6-2; 386; up one
- Auburn 6-2; 375; up one
- Kansas 6-2; 339; new to rankings
- Indiana 7-0; 312; up three
- St. John’s 4-3; 200; down nine
- USC 7-0; 144; new to rankings
- Arkansas 5-2; 127; down three
Others receiving votes: Iowa 99, UCLA 59, Nebraska 52, TCU 35, Missouri 28, Utah St. 16, Saint Mary's 15, Baylor 13, Oklahoma St. 12, SMU 12, Clemson 10, LSU 7, Seton Hall 6, Wisconsin 6, NC State 5, Wake Forest 3, California 2, Colorado 1, George Mason 1, Buffalo 1.