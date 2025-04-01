Yarden Garzon Delivers Message To Indiana Fans
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - To the surprise, and likely dismay, of many Indiana women's basketball fans, three-year Hoosier Yarden Garzon put herself into the transfer portal on Monday.
Garzon helped Indiana reach three NCAA Tournaments during her Indiana career, including a Sweet 16 appearance in 2024. Garzon is Indiana's all-time leading in 3-point makes with 220 as she converted an impressive 42.6% of her 3-point shots in her career.
During her career, Garzon averaged 12.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists.
On her Instagram account, Garzon sent a message to Indiana fans who have supported her during her Indiana career.
"Dear Hoosier Nation,
These past 3 years have been some of the most meaningful of my life. Thank you for supporting me and showing up every game, playing in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall was the best experience I could've asked for. The memories and relationships I created in Bloomington will last with me forever.
"No matter where life takes me, Indiana will always hold a special place in my heart. Thank you, Hoosier Nation, for everything.
After a lot of thoughts and consideration I have decided to put my name in the transfer portal. I can't wait to see what the future holds for me and keep chasing my dreams.
Love,
Yarden"
On3Sports.com reported that Kentucky has reached out to Garzon, but they will almost certainly not be alone. Given her 3-point shooting prowess and her versatility to play almost anywhere on the floor, Garzon will be in high demand in the transfer portal.
Between Indiana's six transfer portal entrees - Garzon, Lilly Meister, Lexus Bargesser, Julianna LaMendola, Henna Sandvik and Sharnecce Currie-Jelks and the three players who have used up their eligibility - Chloe Moore-McNeil, Sydney Parrish and Karoline Striplin - Indiana will lose 60.4 points, 28.2 rebounds and 14.6 assists from the 2025 team.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- TRANSFER PORTAL HUMAN ELEMENT LOST: Todd Golden writes about how the human element and the relationships fans build with players is among the things lost due to transfer portal churn. CLICK HERE.