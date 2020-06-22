Big Ten Panel Selects Indiana's Yogi Ferrell to Third Team All-Decade Team
Tom Brew
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Yogi's Ferrell's four years at Indiana were full of honors and accolades, and they're still coming, even four years later.
On Monday, the Big Ten started rolling out its All-Decade Team, and they started with the third team. There was a tie in the voting, so they chose six players and Ferrell, Indiana's outstanding point guard from 2013 through 2016, was part of the group.
The third-team selections were:
- Yogi Ferrell, Indiana
- Caleb Swanigan, Purdue
- JaJuan Johnson, Purdue
- Aaron Craft, Ohio State
- DeAngelo Russell, Ohio State
- Jordan Murphy, Minnesota
Ferrell is the all-time assist leader — he led the Hoosiers in assists all four years — and he's sixth all-time in scoring with 1,986 points. He's also the first player to lead the Hoosiers in points and assists in back-to-back seasons since Isiah Thomas in 1980-81.
Ferrell could do it all for the Hoosiers. He played in 137 games, more than anyone in school history. He was an excellent three-point shooter, making 272 long balls, second-best in school history. Here's where he stands in the record book:
Ferrell in IU Record Book
• Career Scoring (All Games): 6th (1,986)
• Career Scoring (Big Ten Games): 9th (1,069)
• Single-Season Assists (All Games): 2nd (195)
• Single-Season Assists (Big Ten Games) 7th (92)
• Career Assists (All Games): 1st (633)
• Career Assists (Big Ten Games): 2nd (314)
• Single-Season Assists per Game (All Games): 2nd (5.6)
• Only player in IU history to lead the team in assists four straight years
• Career Field Goals Made (All Games): 10th (637)
• Career 3FG Made (All Games): 2nd (272)
• Career 3FG Made (Big Ten Games): 1st (159)
• Most assists by a senior in his senior year (195)
• 3rd-most 3FG Made by a senior in a season (79)
• Career Games Played: 1st (137)
• Career Games Started: 1st (137)
The selection panel consisted of 24 former players and coaches, and several media members. Members were:
- Nicole Auerbach, The Athletic
- John U. Bacon, Author
- Stephen Bardo, BTN/FOX Sports
- John Beilein, BTN
- Ben Brust, BTN
- Brian Butch, BTN
- Lisa Byington, BTN
- Mike DeCourcy, The Sporting News
- Len Elmore, Fox Sports
- Pat Forde, Sports Illustrated
- Teddy Greenstein, Chicago Tribune
- Mike Hall, BTN
- Robbie Hummel, BTN/ESPN
- Andy Katz, BTN/FOX Sports/NCAA
- Steve Lavin, FOX Sports
- Tim Miles, BTN/FOX Sports
- Shon Morris, BTN
- Rick Pizzo, BTN
- Dave Revsine, BTN
- Alex Roux, BTN
- Jess Settles, BTN
- Harold Shelton, BTN
- Bob Wenzel, BTN/FOX Sports
- Brent Yarina, BTN