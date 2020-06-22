Big Ten Panel Selects Indiana's Yogi Ferrell to Third Team All-Decade Team

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Yogi's Ferrell's four years at Indiana were full of honors and accolades, and they're still coming, even four years later.

On Monday, the Big Ten started rolling out its All-Decade Team, and they started with the third team. There was a tie in the voting, so they chose six players and Ferrell, Indiana's outstanding point guard from 2013 through 2016, was part of the group.

The third-team selections were:

Yogi Ferrell, Indiana

Caleb Swanigan, Purdue

JaJuan Johnson, Purdue

Aaron Craft, Ohio State

DeAngelo Russell, Ohio State

Jordan Murphy, Minnesota

Ferrell is the all-time assist leader — he led the Hoosiers in assists all four years — and he's sixth all-time in scoring with 1,986 points. He's also the first player to lead the Hoosiers in points and assists in back-to-back seasons since Isiah Thomas in 1980-81.

Ferrell could do it all for the Hoosiers. He played in 137 games, more than anyone in school history. He was an excellent three-point shooter, making 272 long balls, second-best in school history. Here's where he stands in the record book:

Ferrell in IU Record Book

• Career Scoring (All Games): 6th (1,986)

• Career Scoring (Big Ten Games): 9th (1,069)

• Single-Season Assists (All Games): 2nd (195)

• Single-Season Assists (Big Ten Games) 7th (92)

• Career Assists (All Games): 1st (633)

• Career Assists (Big Ten Games): 2nd (314)

• Single-Season Assists per Game (All Games): 2nd (5.6)

• Only player in IU history to lead the team in assists four straight years

• Career Field Goals Made (All Games): 10th (637)

• Career 3FG Made (All Games): 2nd (272)

• Career 3FG Made (Big Ten Games): 1st (159)

• Most assists by a senior in his senior year (195)

• 3rd-most 3FG Made by a senior in a season (79)

• Career Games Played: 1st (137)

• Career Games Started: 1st (137)

The selection panel consisted of 24 former players and coaches, and several media members. Members were: