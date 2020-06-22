HoosiersNow
Top Stories
Baseball
Football
Basketball

Big Ten Panel Selects Indiana's Yogi Ferrell to Third Team All-Decade Team

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Yogi's Ferrell's four years at Indiana were full of honors and accolades, and they're still coming, even four years later.

On Monday, the Big Ten started rolling out its All-Decade Team, and they started with the third team. There was a tie in the voting, so they chose six players and Ferrell, Indiana's outstanding point guard from 2013 through 2016, was part of the group.

The third-team selections were:  

  • Yogi Ferrell, Indiana
  • Caleb Swanigan, Purdue
  • JaJuan Johnson, Purdue
  • Aaron Craft, Ohio State
  • DeAngelo Russell, Ohio State
  • Jordan Murphy, Minnesota

Ferrell is the all-time assist leader — he led the Hoosiers in assists all four years — and he's sixth all-time in scoring with 1,986 points. He's also the first player to lead the Hoosiers in points and assists in back-to-back seasons since Isiah Thomas in 1980-81.

Ferrell could do it all for the Hoosiers. He played in 137 games, more than anyone in school history. He was an excellent three-point shooter, making 272 long balls, second-best in school history. Here's where he stands in the record book:

Ferrell in IU Record Book
• Career Scoring (All Games): 6th (1,986)
• Career Scoring (Big Ten Games): 9th (1,069)
• Single-Season Assists (All Games): 2nd (195)
• Single-Season Assists (Big Ten Games) 7th (92)
• Career Assists (All Games): 1st (633)
• Career Assists (Big Ten Games): 2nd (314)
• Single-Season Assists per Game (All Games): 2nd (5.6)
• Only player in IU history to lead the team in assists four straight years
• Career Field Goals Made (All Games): 10th (637)
• Career 3FG Made (All Games): 2nd (272)
• Career 3FG Made (Big Ten Games): 1st (159)
• Most assists by a senior in his senior year (195)
• 3rd-most 3FG Made by a senior in a season (79)
• Career Games Played: 1st (137)
• Career Games Started: 1st (137)

The selection panel consisted of 24 former players and coaches, and several media members. Members were:

  • Nicole Auerbach, The Athletic
  • John U. Bacon, Author
  • Stephen Bardo, BTN/FOX Sports
  • John Beilein, BTN
  • Ben Brust, BTN
  • Brian Butch, BTN
  • Lisa Byington, BTN
  • Mike DeCourcy, The Sporting News
  • Len Elmore, Fox Sports
  • Pat Forde, Sports Illustrated
  • Teddy Greenstein, Chicago Tribune
  • Mike Hall, BTN
  • Robbie Hummel, BTN/ESPN
  • Andy Katz, BTN/FOX Sports/NCAA
  • Steve Lavin, FOX Sports
  • Tim Miles, BTN/FOX Sports
  • Shon Morris, BTN
  • Rick Pizzo, BTN
  • Dave Revsine, BTN
  • Alex Roux, BTN
  • Jess Settles, BTN
  • Harold Shelton, BTN
  • Bob Wenzel, BTN/FOX Sports
  • Brent Yarina, BTN
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Daryl Thomas' Son, Kyle Thomas, Gets First Big Ten Offer From Illinois

Kyle Thomas is 6-foot-9 and the son of Indiana's Daryl Thomas, a key piece of the 1987 national championship team who passed away in 2018. Kyle is a junior-to-be at Westchester St. Joseph's, and he got his first Big Ten offer last week.

Tom Brew

Bob Knight Visits Hall of Fame — Wearing an Ohio State Shirt

Former Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight and long-time friend Bob Hammel took a visit to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame on Friday. Both are inductees themselves.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: NCAA Finally Gets it Right with D.J. Carton Transfer Decision

College leadership has said recently that the mental health of its student-athletes matters, and the NCAA's action on D.J. Carton's waiver proves that actions speak louder than words.

Tom Brew

Indiana Target Trey Patterson Commits to Villanova

Trey Patterson, a top-five small forward from New Jersey, had visited Indiana and had them on his list of final three teams.

Tom Brew

Indiana's Elijah Dunham Signs Free Agent Deal with New York Yankees

Elijah Dunham, one of Indiana's top hitters, has decided to skip his final year with the Hoosiers to sign a free-agent deal with the New York Yankees.

Tom Brew

NCAA Approves 6-Week College Football Practice Plan

Indiana will be able to begin preseason preparations on July 12, starting with eight hours per week and building up to the Sept. 4 opener at Wisconsin.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: Next Few Weeks Will Determine What Happens in September

Staying healthy in June with no one contracting COVID-19 as players return to campus for workouts is critical to keep the timeline going for games in September.

Tom Brew

Former Hoosier QB Randle El on College Hall of Fame Ballot Once Again

Indiana's Antwaan Randle El has been nominated for the College Football Hall of Fame, in the ballot released Tuesday by the National Foootball Foundation.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: Honoring Bill Garrett Should Have Been Done Long Ago

Bill Garrett broke the color barrier for Big Ten basketball in the 1940s, and he's a legend in the state of Indiana for all that he accomplished in a short time. This latest honor is much deserved.

Tom Brew

by

vesuvius13

Indiana's Race Thompson, 7 Other Hoosiers on Big Ten Anti-Racism Coalition

The Big Ten has put together this large Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition, and also has added a voter registration initiative as well at the behest of commissioner Kevin Warren.

Tom Brew