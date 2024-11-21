Point Spread: Indiana Mid-Teens Favorite Thursday Night vs. UNC Greensboro
BLOOMINGTON, Ind,. — Indiana opens the season with four straight home games, and the last of it before a critical trip to the Bahamas comes Thursday night when the Hoosiers take on UNC Greensboro, a middle of the pack team from the Southern Conference.
Indiana (3-0) is a 16.5-point favorite over UNC Greensboro (2-1) according to the FanDuel.com gambling website. The over/under is 145.5. The game, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, starts at 6:30 p.m. ET.
The Hoosiers have looked good so far, winning every game by at least 17 points. They've covered in two of three, and their only rough patch was the first half against Eastern Illinois, but they bounced back nicely there to win easily.
Indiana will have to defend the three-ball. UNC Greensboro has hit 12 threes in each of its victories, which is why the line is probably as low as it is. Indiana has given up 20 threes in its three wins, an average of 6.7 per game. Opponents are shooting just 26.7 percent from deep vs. Indiana, which ranks No. 47 in the country out of 355 teams according to NCAA.com.
Here's what we know so far about how Indiana and UNC Greensoboro have fared against the point spread. The Spartans do have one loss, at SMU, but they've covered in both games with a point spread.
Indiana by the numbers
- Indiana overall record: 3-0
Indiana overall vs. spread: 2-1
- Indiana home record: 3-0
Indiana home vs. spread: 2-1
- Indiana road record: 0-0
Indiana road vs spread: 0-0
- Indiana record as favorite: 3-0
Indiana vs. spread as favorite: 2-1
- Indiana record as underdog: 0-0
Indiana vs. spread as underdog: 0-0
- Indiana over total: 1
Indiana under total: 2
What Indiana has done so far this season
- Nov. 6 (Wednesday) — No. 17 Indiana beat Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 80-61 at home as a 27.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (141) went under the 151.5 over/under total. Record: 1-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 10 (Sunday) — No. 17 Indiana beat Eastern Illinois 90-55 at home as a 26.5-point favorite (covered). The score (145) went under the 148.5 over/under total. Record: 2-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 16 (Saturday) — No. 16 Indiana beat South Carolina 87-71 at home as a 7.5-point favorite (covered). The score (156) went over the 144.5 over/under total. Record: 3-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
What UNC Greensboro has done this season
- Nov. 4 (Monday) — UNC Greensboro beat Florida Gulf Coast 73-64 at home as a 5.5-point favorite (covered). The score (137) went over the 133.5 over/under total. Record: 1-0.
- Nov. 11 (Monday) — UNC Greensboro lost to SMU 81-68 on the road as a 14.5-point underdog (covered). The score (151) went over the 147.5 over/under total. Record: 1-1.
- Nov. 16 (Saturday) — UNC Greensboro beat North Carolina Wesleyan 99-54 at home. There was no point spread. Record: 2-1.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- HOW TO WATCH: Indiana continues the 2024-25 season on Thursday against UNC-Greensboro at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. Here's how to watch, game time and TV info, announcers, projected score, key stats, rankings and more. CLICK HERE
- MEET THE OPPONENT: Here is everything you need to know on UNC-Greensboro, Indiana's next opponent on the men's basketball schedule Thursday night in Bloomington. CLICK HERE.
- BRYSON TUCKER NEXT GENERATION: Instead of playing AAU basketball growing up, Indiana freshman Bryson Tucker played against older competition and refined his game with his father. That upbringing is reflected in his style of play and personality, which teammates and coaches consider uncommon for players his age. CLICK HERE
- AP TOP 25 POLL: Indiana stayed put in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll releasted on Monday. Here's where they sit in the national poll. CLICK HERE