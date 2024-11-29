Point Spread: Struggling Hoosiers Slight Favorite in 7th-Place Game vs. Providence
Trips to the Bahamas are supposed to be beautiful, but this has been downright ugly so far for the Indiana basketball team. They've been blown out two days in a row and they'll try to salvage the Feast Week Battle 4 Atlantis by trying to get a win in the seventh-place game against Providence on Friday.
Indiana (4-2) is a 3.5-point favorite against the Friars (5-2), according to the FanDuel.com gambling website. The over/under is 141.5. The game starts at 11 a.m. ET. (How to watch information below)
Both teams came into this tournament undefeated, but with soft schedules all played on their respective home courts. Indiana has looked terrible in blowout losses to Louisville and No. 3 Gonzaga, and Providence has lost to unranked Oklahoma and Davidson.
Some interesting point spread nuggets about Providence include just a 2-5 record against the spread, and Friars' games have gone under the total six times in seven outings.
Here's what we know so far about how Indiana and Providence have fared against the point spread.
Indiana by the numbers
- Indiana overall record: 4-2
Indiana overall vs. spread: 2-4
- Indiana home record: 4-0
Indiana home vs. spread: 2-2
- Indiana road record: 0-0
Indiana road vs spread: 0-0
- Indiana neutral court record: 0-2
Indiana road vs spread: 0-2
- Indiana record as favorite: 4-1
Indiana vs. spread as favorite: 2-3
- Indiana record as underdog: 0-1
Indiana vs. spread as underdog: 0-1
- Indiana over total: 2
Indiana under total: 4
What Indiana has done so far this season
- Nov. 6 (Wednesday) — No. 17 Indiana beat Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 80-61 at home as a 27.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (141) went under the 151.5 over/under total. Record: 1-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 10 (Sunday) — No. 17 Indiana beat Eastern Illinois 90-55 at home as a 26.5-point favorite (covered). The score (145) went under the 148.5 over/under total. Record: 2-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 16 (Saturday) — No. 16 Indiana beat South Carolina 87-71 at home as a 7.5-point favorite (covered). The score (156) went over the 144.5 over/under total. Record: 3-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 21 (Thursday) — No. 16 Indiana beat UNC Greensboro 69-58 at home as a 16.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (127) went under the 145.5 over/under total. Record: 4-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 27 (Wednesday) — No. 14 Indiana lost to Louisville 89-61 in the Bahamas as a 2.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (150) went under the 153.5 over/under total. Record: 4-1. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 28 (Thursday) — No. 14 Indiana lost to No. 3 Gonzaga 89-73 in the Bahamas as a 9.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (162) went under the 156.5 over/under total. Record: 4-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
What Providence has done this season
- Nov. 4 (Monday) — Providence beat Central Connecticut 59-55 at home as an 18.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (114) went under the 135.5 over/under total. Record: 1-0.
- Nov. 9 (Saturday) — Providence beat Stonehill 76-49 at home as a 24.5-point favorite (covered). The score (123) went under the 138.5 over/under total. Record: 2-0.
- Nov. 12 (Tuesday) — Providence beat Hampton 60-51 at home as a 23.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (111) went under the 137.5 over/under total. Record: 3-0.
- Nov. 16 (Saturday) — Providence beat Green Bay 79-65 at home as a 15.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (144) went under the 145.5 over/under total. Record: 4-0.
- Nov. 19 (Tuesday) — Providence beat Delaware State 78-48 at home as a 25.5-point favorite (covered). The score (126) went under the 136.5 over/under total. Record: 5-0.
- Nov. 27 (Wednesday) — Providence lost to Oklahoma 79-77 in the Bahamas as a 3.5-point underdog (covered). The score (156) went over the 137.5 over/under total. Record: 5-1.
- Nov. 28 (Thursday) — Providence lost to Davidson 69-58 in the Bahamas as a 5.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (127) went under the 136.5 over/under total. Record: 5-2.
