Big Ten Daily (April 19 & 20): A Big Weekend For Big Ten Men's Gymnastics
Michigan Wins 2025 NCAA Men's Gymnastics Title
After finishing in second place during each of the last two seasons, the University of Michigan men's gymnastics team took home its seventh NCAA men's gymnastics title on Saturday night. The Wolverines were able to compete, shine and win on their home turf inside Ann Arbor's Crisler Arena. The win was Michigan's first NCAA title in men's gymnastics since 2014.
Per the Big Ten's official website, Michigan's win was one of the closer victories in recent memory.
Trailing Oklahoma by 0.537 points (276.162-275.625) heading into the final rotation, the meet came down to the final routine. Michigan’s Paul Juda delivered a 13.966 as the anchor on the vault to secure the victory over Stanford by just 0.163 points.
Michigan’s 332.224 bested Stanford’s 332.061, while Oklahoma’s 327.891 points were good for third. Nebraska (326.222 points), Penn State (317.258), and Illinois (316.293) finished fourth, fifth, and sixth, respectively.
Nebraska Men’s Gymnast Taylor Christopulos Wins Prestigious Award
Michigan took home the team national title, but it was another Big Ten participant who took home the sport's most coveted individual award. Taylor Christopulos of Nebraska was awarded the Nissan-Emery Award, given to the most outstanding senior male collegiate gymnast in the United States. The award reflects admirable scholarship, moral characteristics, and sporting success.
Christopulos is just the fourth Cornhusker to win the award and the first in 37 years. Per the Nebraska website, Christopulos deflected all personal success when receiving the award.
“This isn’t just my award; it’s for the team, for my family, and everyone who’s helped me get here,” Christopulos said. “It represents all their love, sacrifice and effort.”
Also per the Nebraska website, Christopulos is an eight time All-American recently winning his second Big Ten Gymnast of the Year honor. He has won 27 individual titles including one in every event. Off the mat, he is a five-time member of the Tom Osborne Citizenship team and has been named to the scholar-athlete honor roll every semester at Nebraska.
Related Big Ten Stories
- Transfer Portal Is Open And Indiana Football Won’t Be Spared From Departures: Four Hoosiers have gone into the portal so far. Defensive lineman Marcus Burris Jr. is the most prominent portal entry so far. READ HERE
- Varying Methods Produce Different Assessments Of Indiana Transfer Portal Haul: If you look purely at rankings at recruiting-based websites, there can be a big range in Indiana’s place in the pecking order, but it comes down to the method used. READ HERE