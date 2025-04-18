Transfer Portal Is Open And Indiana Football Won’t Be Spared From Departures
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – With Indiana spring football concluded and with the transfer portal open, transfer portal activity will pick up for the Hoosiers.
On Friday, defensive lineman Marcus Burris Jr. went into the portal according to multiple sources. He’s the most prominent of former Hoosiers to go into the portal so far, but not the only Indiana to test the waters.
Fellow defensive lineman Robby Harrison also went into the portal and has committed to Western Kentucky.
Earlier in the week, tight end Sam West and guard Austin Barrett entered the portal.
None of the players are currently listed on Indiana’s football roster.
Burris is, by far, the most experienced of the departing Hoosiers. According to Pro Football Focus, Burris played 296 snaps, 13th-highest among all Indiana defensive players in 2024.
However, his playing time diminished as the season went along. After Indiana’s victory at Michigan State on Nov. 2, Burris never played more than 15 snaps in the remaining games.
Burris came to Indiana from Texas A&M when Tom Allen coached Indiana. In two seasons, Burris had 35 tackles and two sacks in 25 career games at Indiana.
Harrison played sparingly in 2024, seeing the field for only 21 snaps. Like Burris, Harrison was a holdover from the Allen era. Harrison played nine games for Indiana over two seasons, recording three tackles.
West was still another player from the Allen coaching regime that stuck around for 2024. He had one catch for 37 yards in 2024, but found it hard to get playing time with Zach Horton and James Bomba ahead of him among tight ends.
Austin Barrett played five games in 2024.
The spring transfer portal promises to be chaotic for college football. Though it’s only open through April 25, the lack of a decision in the House settlement proceedings have created an environment where players have been put in a position to take advantage of a unique market.
The House settlement is supposed to have a component in which any NIL deals over $600 have to run through a clearinghouse to determine whether they are “fair market value”. However, if a player commits and is paid before the House settlement comes into effect, their NIL deal is not subject to the clearinghouse.
Because of that, many players are trying to get into this market before the clearinghouse comes into effect.
Yahoo’s Ross Dellenger reported on Monday that offensive and defensive lineman and cornerbacks will be most coveted in this portal window. Burris and Harrison fit this definition among Indiana’s departing players.
Indiana will, of course, be working the portal to augment its roster. While the portal closes next Friday, that’s only for players to declare their intent to be in it. Schools can sign players whenever they want.
Related stories on Indiana football
- FISHER HAS IMPACT EVEN WHEN HE DOESN'T PLAY: Indiana linebacker Aiden Fisher did not play in the Spring Game, but it doesn't mean he didn't have an impact. CLICK HERE.
- SPRING GAME STORY: A summary of what occurred during Indiana's Spring Game on Thursday at Memorial Stadium. CLICK HERE.
- WHAT CIGNETTI SAID: What Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti said after the Spring Game. CLICK HERE.
- CIGNETTI WANTS MORE FROM COOPER: Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. is talented, but Curt Cignetti was blunt in saying what Cooper needs to do to maximize his talent. CLICK HERE.