Big Ten Daily (March 26): New Big Ten Member Oregon Traveled A TON For Basketball Season
Since joining the Big Ten Conference, the Oregon Ducks basketball team has logged more than 26,000 miles traveling to and from games. That's almost the equivalent of traveling around the moon FIVE times! Oregon obviously was not alone as Washington, USC and UCLA also joined the Big Ten, and six other former Pac-12 schools also joined different conferences resulting in much more intense travel schedules as well. All told, each former Pac-12 school saw an increase between 47% and a whopping 222% in their travel mileage. Before joining the Big Ten, Oregon didn't travel any further east than Boulder, Colorado. This past season, Oregon basketball had to travel to State College for conference road game against Penn State.
As long as it resulted in more money for some powerful people, that's all that matters and that's the name of the game nowadays in college athletics. As soon as these four new members of the conference were named, everyone started to question the logistics and wonder how it was going to work out with so many miles between conference foes now. Nevertheless, we're now through football and most of basketball, along with other sports, and the strange geographic pairings don't seem to be having too much of an impact on what's going on inside the various arenas.
Former Purdue Quarterback, Broadcast Legend Gary Danielson Set To Retire
After nearly four decades in the booth, Gary Danielson is finally calling it quits. The 2025 season will be Danielson's last as he puts a bow on one of the most prominent broadcast careers in the history of television. A full release from CBS Sports can be read below:
Gary Danielson, CBS Sports’ lead college football analyst, has announced he will retire following the 2025 college football season, which will mark his 20th season with CBS. Danielson, who is entering his 36th season in television, is currently the longest-tenured college football game analyst on any network. Danielson will work his final season alongside Brad Nessler and reporter Jenny Dell.
CBS Sports veteran football analyst Charles Davis will succeed Danielson as lead college football analyst beginning with the 2026 season, calling CBS’ weekly marquee Big Ten games. Davis will continue as an analyst for the NFL ON CBS during the 2025-26 season.
“I have had the greatest seat in the house for 36 years and have loved every minute of it,” said Danielson. “I have discussed the timing of this moment with CBS Sports leadership over the past few years and we felt it was important I remained with the team during our transition to the Big Ten. As we enter our second full season of Big Ten football and my 20th at CBS Sports, the timing just feels right. I have so much respect for Charles Davis as both a person and an analyst. He is going to shine in this role and fit so well with this team. I have been blessed to work with incredible teammates throughout my career and I look forward to one more memorable season with Brad, Jenny, Craig Silver, Steve Milton and the crew.”
“Gary Danielson is simply one of the greatest college football analysts ever. And an even better teammate,” said David Berson, President and CEO, CBS Sports. “Gary cares more about uplifting others and ensuring the team receives all the accolades. During his 20 years here, he helped propel CBS Sports to the gold standard in college football coverage. We can't thank him enough; he will always be part of the CBS Sports family and wish him the best in retirement.”
“For the past two decades Charles has been among the best analysts across the NFL and college football,” said Berson. “He's well known to fans, from calling college football national championships, to NFL playoff games, to the voice of Madden NFL. We're thrilled Charles will be returning to his roots -- college football -- and calling our top Big Ten game each week.”
“Gary has been the preeminent voice in college football for decades, and someone I have long admired and respected,” said Davis. “It is hard to imagine college football Saturdays without him, but I am thrilled we get one last season with him. There is no replacing Gary, but I am truly honored and humbled to succeed him and call games with Brad Nessler and the incredible Big Ten on CBS team.”
Davis joined CBS Sports as an NFL analyst in 2020. Prior to his work as an NFL analyst at FOX, Davis served as the lead analyst on FOX’s college football coverage. He was on the call for three consecutive BCS National Championship games between 2007-09, also covering the 2008 Sugar Bowl and 2009 Orange Bowl. Earlier in his career, Davis worked five seasons as the lead analyst for TBS’ college football game coverage of the Big 12 and Pac-10 conferences.
Davis played for the University of Tennessee and completed his master’s in history while at the school. He was a four-year starter as a defensive back from 1983-86, and member of the Academic All-SEC Team.
Detroit Sports Radio Host, MSU Alum & Superfan Makes Wild Statement
If you live in the Detroit area, you know all about Mike Valenti. He is the host of the afternoon sports talk show and a massive fan and graduate of Michigan State. Like other fanatical Spartan supporters, he can't help himself whenever it comes to Michigan — he takes shots, speaks about radical examples and uses hyperbole and makes wild statements. Recently, he made another one.
"I wish I lived in an alternative universe where we could just be A&M and leave. Because here’s how it works: We’ve already pounded you into the dirt twice. We do it again, you’ll rewrite history like you always do. If we lose, it’ll be, Dusty May is God, Izzo is washed and your program’s toilet. There’s no point in any of this. We have done nothing but walk you like a dog for 25 years in basketball. It doesn’t matter. You only come out of your cave 10 minutes before your team’s in the tournament. None of you watch them. So if you think I’m excited to have these two teams meet and have a group of people who haven’t watched this team, don’t know basketball and can barely form sentences — Jalen Rose — call into this show and talk basketball, you’re out of your effing mind. So, no, bring on Auburn. I don’t care. There’s no point in it. This idea that anything gets settled — Christ, we beat them for a decade in football. You know what got settled? Nothing...would rather not play Michigan in any sport ever again. ... I’d rather play Satan than play Michigan."
The descriptions are misplaced and harsh and the sentiment isn't shared by anyone, but that's Valenti's schtick and it's made him one of the more successful radio personalities in Detroit in a long time. Spartan fans love him, Wolverine fans hate him, but both fanbases listen, call in and participate and in the world of radio, that's what it's all about, and Valenti knows just which buttons to push.
