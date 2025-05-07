Big Ten Daily (May 6): Big Ten Conference Sending 10 Players To NBA Draft Combine
According to the Big Ten Network, 10 former members of the conference will be in Chicago on May 11-18 for the NBA Draft Combine.
Ace Bailey - Rutgers
Bailey is projected as a top-three pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. His combination of size, athleticism, and skill has drawn comparisons to NBA stars like Paul George and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Vlad Goldin - Michigan
Goldin is projected as a potential second-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. His combination of size, skill, and experience makes him an intriguing option for teams seeking a traditional center with the potential to contribute immediately. However, his age and lack of outside shooting may impact his draft positioning negatively. While at Michigan he showed that he can step out and shoot the three occasionally, but he's definitely more of a back-to-the-basket center, which is a dying breed in today's NBA.
Dylan Harper - Rutgers
Harper is widely accepted as a top prospect for the 2025 NBA Draft, potentially in the top ten. His combination of size, scoring ability, and playmaking skills makes him an attractive option for NBA teams looking for a large point guard/combo guard.
Kasparas Jakucionis - Illinois
Jakucionis is projected as a top-10 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. His combination of size, playmaking ability, and scoring prowess has drawn comparisons to NBA stars like Luka Dončić and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Analysts also speak highly of Jakucionis' high basketball IQ.
Derik Queen - Maryland
Queen is projected to be a mid-to-late lottery pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. His combination of size, scoring ability, and rebounding prowess makes him an appealing prospect, but he's limited as an athlete and isn't elite away from the basket. Because of that, some scouts think he could struggle at the next level.
Jase Richardson - Michigan State
Richardson is projected to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. His combination of size, scoring ability, and basketball IQ make him an appealing prospect for NBA teams, and he's obviously got the bloodlines as well. Richardson really started to shine later on during his freshman season and especially in the NCAA Tournament, which seems to have boosted his draft stock.
Will Riley - Illinois
Riley's combination of length, skill, and potential makes him an intriguing prospect for the 2025 NBA Draft. While his draft stock is still evolving, continued development could solidify his position as a first-round pick. Some see him as an early second-round pick, but most agree that he has a lot of potential and upside.
John Tonje - Wisconsin
Tonje's combination of size, scoring versatility, and efficiency makes him an intriguing prospect for the NBA. His ability to score from all three levels demonstrates a well-rounded offensive game. Additionally, his strong frame allows him to finish through contact, a valuable asset at the professional level. However, he is one of the older prospects in the draft, which sometimes scares NBA general managers away.
Brice Williams - Nebraska
Williams is projected as a potential second-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft . At 6-7, Williams is viewed as a promising 3-and-D wing prospect. He's not an elite athlete, but he has good size and a high basketball IQ, which makes him a serviceable defender. However, serviceable might not be good enough in the NBA and that's where he'll have to prove himself.
Danny Wolf - Michigan
Wolf is widely regarded as a potential first-round pick because of his versatility, passing ability, and defensive prowess as a true 7-footer. He still has the option to return to college based on feedback from NBA scouts after participating in the draft combine, but most expect him to be playing in the association next year.
Michigan State Pitcher Earns Weekly Honors
Michigan State junior left-hander Joseph Dzierwa threw a complete-game shutout against No. 6 Oregon on Friday night. He was the main contributor in MSU's biggest upset since beating No. 1 Oregon State in 2014.
Dzierwa recorded 11 strikeouts and really shut down the Ducks holding them to just three hits over the nine innings pitched. He also didn't walk anyone. Dzierwa's complete game is the first this season by a Spartan pitcher. Dzierwa's 11 strikeouts was his fourth double-digit strikeout outing of the season, but first since Feb. 28, when he opened the season with three-straight 10+ strikeout outings.
