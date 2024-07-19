Big Ten Offseason Evaluation: Northwestern Wildcats
Northwestern has reached the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back seasons for the first time in program history, and its three winningest seasons have each come within the last eight years under coach Chris Collins.
But now Collins faces his biggest challenge yet, replacing the program’s all-time leading scorer, Boo Buie.
Here’s a full breakdown of Northwestern’s offseason roster changes, plus its outlook for the 2024-25 season.
Who they lost
- Transfers: Parker Strauss (did not play in 2023-24, UC Riverside)
- NBA/graduation: Boo Buie (19 ppg), Ryan Langborg (12.7 ppg), Blake Preston (2.1 ppg)
Who they gained
- Transfers: Jalen Leach (16.2 ppg, Fairfield), Keenan Fitzmorris (10.9 ppg, Stony Brook)
- Freshmen: KJ Windham (No. 196 in 247Sports Composite), Angelo Ciaravino (No. 210)
Returning
- Brooks Barnhizer (14.6 ppg), Ty Berry (11.6 ppg), Nick Martinelli (8.8 ppg), Matthew Nicholson (5.3 ppg), Luke Hunger (3.8 ppg), Blake Smith (2.4 ppg), Justin Mullins (0.4 ppg), Jordan Clayton (0.3 ppg), Blake Barkley (redshirt)
Reasons for optimism
Brooks Barnhizer was one of the Big Ten’s most improved players last season, going from 7.6 to 14.6 points per game and earning a spot on the Big Ten All-Defensive team and All-Big Ten third team. As a senior, he’ll be one of the conference’s best wings on both sides of the court.
Along with Barnhizer, Northwestern will benefit from continuity and returning key rotation players from last season like Ty Berry, Nick Martinelli, Matthew Nicholson and Luke Hunger. That gives Collins a deep group of frontcourt players who understand their roles, plus a 43.3% 3-point shooter in Berry.
Northwestern’s biggest addition of the offseason was Jalen Leach, a 6-foot-4 guard from Fairfield who’s entering his fifth-year senior season. He made the All-MAAC first team in 2023-24, averaging 16.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting 35.4% from 3-point range.
Biggest concerns
Northwestern will have to make a massive adjustment and play without Boo Buie, who was one of the top point guards in college basketball last season. He averaged 19 points, five assists and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 43.4% from 3-point range. Buie carried the Wildcats to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances and often hit late, clutch shots to win close games. What will the Northwestern offense look like when he isn’t on the court for 36.9 minutes per game?
Additionally, Northwestern lost sharpshooter Ryan Langborg, who was third on the team with 12.7 points per game and finished second with 72 3-pointers while shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc. That’s an awful lot of offensive firepower to replace. Those backcourt duties will be put on the shoulders of Leach, who’s unproven at the Big Ten level, and Berry, who’s coming off a torn meniscus that required season-ending surgery in February.
The bottom line
Northwestern made the last two NCAA Tournaments as No. 9 and No. 7 seeds, respectively, and Buie was an enormous reason why. Collins’ team returns several key role players, but the roster lacks starpower without Buie. A third consecutive trip to the Big Dance relies on Barnhizer taking another step, Berry returning to form after injury and Leach transitioning well to tougher competition. I’d put Northwestern in the bottom half of the Big Ten and outside NCAA Tournament projections.
