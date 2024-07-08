Big Ten Offseason Evaluation: Maryland Terrapins
The Kevin Willard era at Maryland started off well in 2022-23, but the Terrapins sunk below expectations last season with a 16-17 record and a 12th place finish in the Big Ten.
Maryland retained a few key pieces, but it’ll be challenging to replace point guard Jahmir Young and veteran forward Donta Scott.
Here’s a full breakdown of Maryland’s offseason, plus its outlook for next year.
Who they lost
- Transfers: Jamie Kaiser Jr. (4.4 ppg, Butler), Noah Batchelor (1.7 ppg, Buffalo), Jahnathan Lamothe (0.8 ppg, North Carolina A&T), Caelum Swanton-Rodger (1.5 ppg, Old Dominion), Mady Traore (1.3 ppg, Frank Phillips College)
- NBA/graduation: Jahmir Young (20.4 ppg), Donta Scott (11.2 ppg)
Who they gained
- Transfers: Ja’Kobi Gillespie (17.2 ppg, Belmont), Rodney Rice (7.4 ppg, Virginia Tech in 2022-23), Selton Miguel (14.7 ppg, South Florida), Tafara Gapare (5.1 ppg, Georgia Tech), Jayhlon Young (2.2 ppg, Memphis)
- Freshmen: Derik Queen (No. 12 in 247Sports Composite), Malachi Palmer (No. 153)
Returning
- Julian Reese (13.7 ppg), DeShawn Harris-Smith (7.3 ppg), Jordan Geronimo (5.4 ppg), Jahari Long (4.7 ppg), Braden Pierce (redshirt)
Reasons for optimism
Returning for his senior season, Julian Reese should be one of the top forwards in the Big Ten after averaging 13.7 points, 9.5 points and 1.9 blocks per game last season. Add five-star freshman center Derik Queen, and Maryland has a high-upside frontcourt, with veteran Jordan Geronimo providing capable backup minutes. Both Reese and Queen thrive in the paint – not on the perimeter – so the fit could be clunky at times, but they should feast inside against opponents that lack frontcourt depth.
Maryland’s most important transfer portal addition of the offseason was Belmont guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie, As a sophomore, the 6-foot-1 Gillespie averaged 17.2 points on 38.7% 3-point shooting, along with 4.2 assists and 2.2 steals per game. He made the All-MVC second team and the MVC All-Defensive team. It’ll be a tall task to replace All-Big Ten first-team guard Jahmir Young, but Gillespie is the Big Ten’s second-highest ranked incoming point guard transfer, per On3. Other additions like Rodney Rice and Selton Miguel should help the Terrapins’ 3-point shooting.
Biggest concerns
Maryland’s offense last season, especially late in games, was heavily reliant on Jahmir Young creating his own shot. The offense often felt stagnant, and it severely lacked capable 3-point shooters. Young is gone now, and Willard will have to figure out how to get his offense moving and shooting at a higher rate with a backcourt full of transfers unproven at the Big Ten level.
DeShawn Harris-Smith was the Big Ten’s third-highest ranked recruit last season at No. 27 in the nation, and by all accounts he had an underwhelming freshman season. The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 7.3 points and 2.2 assists while shooting just 36.8% from the field and 20.2% from 3-point range. His offensive efficiency needs to take a major step forward in order for Maryland to improve on last season’s disappointing 16-17 record.
The bottom line
Willard did some good things this offseason, like retaining Julian Reese and DeShawn Harris-Smith and adding talented guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie and five-star center Derik Queen. That’s a solid core, but it’s shaping up to be a second consecutive season where Maryland’s depth and 3-point shooting don’t appear strong enough to feel secure about its NCAA Tournament chances.
Related stories on Big Ten basketball
Big Ten Offseason Evaluation: Iowa Hawkeyes
Big Ten Offseason Evaluation: Indiana Hoosiers