Bryce Taylor Staying Home To Kick For Indiana Football
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – After he wraps up his career at Bloomington South High School, Bryce Taylor won't be going far.
A five-star kicker in the class of 2025, Taylor recently announced his commitment to the Indiana football program and head coach Curt Cignetti. Indiana's new special teams coordinator is Grant Cain, who was on Cignetti's staff at James Madison since 2019.
"HOOSIER NATION!! Staying home," he posted on X.
Across three seasons at Bloomington South, Taylor has made 107-of-114 extra-point attempts and 12-of-13 field goal attempts. His longest field goal is from 43 yards during his junior season.
Taylor also handled kickoff and punting duties for Bloomington South. As a junior, he averaged 39.4 yards per punt, landed 9-of-22 punts inside the 20 and sent his longest punt 56 yards, according to MaxPreps.
Among class of 2025 kickers, Taylor is ranked No. 1 in Indiana and No. 24 in the nation by Kohl's Professional Camps. He also had offers from Army and Air Force.
"Taylor earned a 5 star rating at the Underclassman Challenge," Kohlskicking.com wrote. "He scored 14 points on field goals and 108.8 points on kick offs. Taylor has the leg talent college programs are looking for. He also attended a winter 2023 Showcase Camp. He was able to earn an invite to the Underclassman Challenge through his strong charts and drill work performance. He scored 7 points on field goals and 106.05 points on kick offs. Taylor's ability showed in the drill phase of camp. He has strong leg and with continued development could be a great college kicker!
Taylor joins Indiana's 11-man recruiting class of 2025, which is ranked No. 54 nationally.
