Transfer Running Back Roman Hemby Commits To Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana has a lot of rushing production to replace, and Maryland transfer Roman Hemby will be a big part of that.
Hemby has signed with Indiana, as first reported Monday morning with ESPN's Pete Thamel. The 6-foot-2, 208 pound running back spent the last four seasons with Maryland, and he joins the Hoosiers with one year of eligibility.
Indiana's top two leading rushers from the 2024 season, Justice Ellison and Ty Son Lawton, are both out of collegiate eligibility. Backup running back Elijah Green also entered the transfer portal prior to the College Football Playoff, which meant Indiana lost 1,717 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns between those three running backs.
Along with Hemby, Indiana also added UAB transfer running back Lee Beebe Jr., who rushed for 885 yards in 2024. As it stands, Hemby and Beebe, plus returning Hoosier Kaelon Black (251 rushing yards in 2024), appear to be Indiana's top running backs going into the 2025 season.
Indiana will be glad to have Hemby on its sideline after years of trying to stop him at Maryland. In 2024, Hemby rushed 134 times for 607 yards and six touchdowns. He also caught 40 passes for 273 yards and one touchdown. In a 42-28 loss at Indiana, Hemby had 165 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns.
During the 2023 season, Hemby carried the ball 142 times for 680 yards and four touchdowns, while catching 38 passes for 349 yards and three touchdowns. His career-high for rushing yards came in 2022, when he racked up 989 yards and 10 touchdowns on 188 attempts. He also had 298 receiving yards and a touchdown that season.
Hemby's track record fits Indiana coach Curt Cignetti's philosophy of looking for players with production over potential in the transfer portal. He joins the Hoosiers with 42 games of collegiate experience, 481 carries, 2,347 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns.
For a full list of Indiana's incoming and outgoing transfers, CLICK HERE.
