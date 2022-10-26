2023 Indiana Football Schedule Finalized With Big Ten Matchups
The Big Ten announced conference games for the 2023 football season, completing Indiana's schedule for next year.
The 2023 Indiana football schedule is set.
Non-conference matchups have been known for some time, but on Wednesday, the Big Ten released conference games for next season. With this news, all 12 games are confirmed.
2023 Indiana Hoosiers football schedule:
- Sept. 2 (Saturday): Indiana vs. Ohio State at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. Time: TBA; TV: TBA
- Sept. 9 (Saturday): Indiana vs. Indiana State at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. Time: TBA; TV: TBA
- Sept. 16 (Saturday): Indiana vs. Louisville at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. Time: TBA; TV: TBA
- Sept: 23 (Saturday): Indiana vs. Akron at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. Time: TBA; TV: TBA
- Sept. 30 (Saturday): Indiana at Maryland at SECU Stadium in College Park, Md. Time: TBA; TV: TBA
- Bye Week
- Oct. 14 (Saturday): Indiana at Michigan at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. Time: TBA; TV: TBA
- Oct. 21 (Saturday): Indiana vs. Rutgers at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. Time: TBA; TV: TBA
- Oct. 28 (Saturday): Indiana at Penn State at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. Time: TBA; TV: TBA
- Nov. 4 (Saturday): Indiana vs. Wisconsin at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. Time: TBA; TV: TBA
- Nov. 11 (Saturday): Indiana at Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. Time: TBA; TV: TBA
- Nov. 18 (Saturday): Indiana vs. Michigan State at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. Time: TBA; TV: TBA
- Nov. 25 (Saturday): Indiana at Purdue at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Time: TBA; TV: TBA
