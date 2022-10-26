2023 Indiana Football Schedule Finalized With Big Ten Matchups

The 2023 Indiana football schedule is set.

Non-conference matchups have been known for some time, but on Wednesday, the Big Ten released conference games for next season. With this news, all 12 games are confirmed.

Indiana's Tom Allen leads the Hoosiers onto the field the Indiana versus Maryland football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Sept. 2 (Saturday): Indiana vs. Ohio State at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. Time: TBA; TV: TBA

Oct. 14 (Saturday): Indiana at Michigan at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. Time: TBA; TV: TBA

Indiana vs. Michigan State at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. Time: TBA; TV: TBA Nov. 25 (Saturday): Indiana at Purdue at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Time: TBA; TV: TBA