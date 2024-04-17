2025 Defensive Back Byron Baldwin Commits to Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana picked up a commitment on Wednesday from Byron Baldwin, a defensive back in the class of 2025.
"1000% Committed!! #AGTG," Baldwin posted on X.
Baldwin is a 6-foot, 185-pound defensive back from Calvert Hall College High School in Towson, Md. In 10 games as a junior, Baldwin recorded 79 total tackles, three pass breakups, two interceptions and a tackle for loss, according to MaxPreps.
Rivals considers Baldwin a three-star recruit, but he is unranked by various recruiting services. After visiting Indiana in March, Baldwin picked Indiana over offers from Akron, Boston College, Charlotte, Connecticut, East Carolina, James Madison, Kent State, Kentucky, Marshall, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse, Tennessee, Towson, Vanderbilt, West Virginia and Wisconsin.
This commitment increases Indiana's 2025 recruiting class to seven members. Baldwin joins tight end Blake Thiry, linebacker Travares Daniels II, wide receiver LeBron Bond, defensive back Garrett Reese and offensive linemen Evan Parker and Matt Marek. Six are considered three-star recruits, and the class is currently ranked No. 34 nationally and No. 8 in the Big Ten, per the 247 Sports Composite.
