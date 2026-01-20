MIAMI — One of Curt Cignetti's most head-scratching moments became perhaps the biggest gamble, and biggest profit, in Indiana football history.



Leading 17-14 and facing a fourth-and-4 with just under nine-and-a-half minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Cignetti took too much time to decide between keeping his offense on the field and kicking the field goal. Then, he burned his second timeout in just over two minutes.

During the break, Indiana's specialists were ready for the operation. Long snapper Mark Langston, holder Mitch McCarthy and kicker Nico Radicic took the field. Then, several yards to their right, quarterbacks coach Chandler Whitmer motioned for the offense to take the field.

Cignetti decided to go for it. Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza made him a genius — and a national champion. (After just a little bit of drama to get there.)



The Hoosiers called a quarterback draw, and Mendoza took off through the middle of Miami's defense. He bounced off a would-be tackler and dove into the endzone to cap a superhuman, game-changing 12-yard touchdown run.

Indiana took a 24-14 lead, and while Miami surged back and had one final shot on the final drive, Jamari Sharpe and the Hoosiers stood tall.

The No. 1 Hoosiers (16-0) won their first national championship in school history, earning a 27-21victory over No. 10 Miami (13-3) on Monday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.



Here are three instant takeaways from the greatest night in Indiana football history.

Indiana caps perfect season in fitting fashion

The Hoosiers spent this season acing tests and quieting doubts. On the biggest stage, under the brightest lights, they faced their biggest test.



After Mendoza's touchdown run, Indiana's defense pushed Miami's back against the wall. The Hurricanes faced a third-and-15 on their own 15 yards line.



Then, quarterback Carson Beck hit tight end Alex Bauman for a 22-yard gain over the middle. The next play, Beck found receiver Malachi Toney for a 41-yard catch-and-run.

Two plays thereafter, Toney took a hand-off 22 yards to the endzone, trimming Miami's deficit to 24-21 with just over six-and-a-half minutes remaining.



Indiana's offense never flinched. Instead, the Hoosiers marched downfield for a drive that will forever live in infamy.

Miami throws strong second-half punch — Indiana stands strong

Indiana held a 10-0 lead at halftime and received the kickoff to start the third quarter. The Hoosiers were statistically dominant entering the break — they had 169 yards to Miami's 69, tallied 11 first downs to Miami's three, and were 4 of 7 on third down while the Hurricanes failed to convert each of their six attempts.

The scoreboard showed the Hoosiers held a firm grasp, but the stat-sheet showed a death grip. Then, Miami broke free.



Indiana punted on its first three possessions of the second half. Miami, meanwhile, scored on three of its first five possessions. The Hurricanes outgained the Hoosiers, who had little answer for Miami's offense and surrendered an abundance of more big plays.

But it didn't matter.



After sophomore Charlie Becker's contested back-shoulder grab moved the chains on third-and-7 with less than three minutes remaining and senior running back Roman Hemby picked up a first down with a 10-yard carry the next play, Indiana's offense effectively sealed the victory.

Is this the start of a dynasty?

Indiana's rise from irrelevance to national prominence is unprecedented. Now, the Hoosiers are knocking on the door of dominance.



The Hoosiers faced questions about whether they'd be able to sustain success after going 11-2 in 2024. They followed the best season in program history with an even better year, one that ends in confetti and perfection.



Indiana has a strong transfer portal class on its way and perhaps the nation's best coach. It's fair to wager the Hoosiers won't be going anywhere in the near future.