5 Keys to a Successful Indiana Spring Football Game

College football spring games are the last time the public will see their team until the fall. It's a glimpse into the future, without having much at stake. For the Indiana Hoosiers to have a successful spring game, they need to check these boxes.

Avoid Major Injuries to Key Players

The most important goal for a spring football game is to come out on the other side healthy. The last thing IU, or any team, needs is a major injury to a key player that could affect their availability for the season.



The Hoosiers will already be missing offensive lineman Carter Smith, and the expectation is that several other major contributors will not participate due to offseason surgeries or injuries that popped up in spring practice.

Where Does the Quarterback Room Stand?

Josh Hoover is the clear cut starter for the Hoosiers, but questions still linger about just how good he can be. He has been turnover-prone in his career and is tasked with following Fernando Mendoza. Hoover has looked good during the open parts of practice, but those reps have been largely against air.



The Hoosiers also need to figure out the depth behind Hoover as well. Tyler Cherry, who has been impressive as he returns from a devastating injury, and Grant Wilson have been battling for the backup role.



Curt Cignetti has also been vocal about being able to get Jacob Bell and other quarterbacks reps as they try to build enough depth at the position.



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Per https://t.co/9iscLgYXub here is the game day time line for the spring game #iufb pic.twitter.com/gfanq5ADv7 — Hoosier Huddle (@Hoosier_Huddle) April 20, 2026

Give Indiana Fans a Show

The forecast for Thursday in Bloomington may rival that of a season opener (83 and sunny), but a spring game on a weeknight may not have the same atmosphere as a regular-season game. The Indiana Athletic Department will try to put on a good show for Hoosier Nation, as they have announced several special features will be available for fans.



First, the game and parking are free to the public. In an Era where schools are milking their fan bases dry, IU has made this event free. In addition to that, IU will have the grass lots, in addition to the regular surface lots, open to tailgating for the first time for spring football.



Thursday will be the final stop for Indiana's National Championship Trophy Tour. Fans will have a chance to see all of the hardware from last season.

Getting the New Pieces to Fit the Puzzle

The Hoosiers will have to place plenty of key pieces from their national title team. However, the Hoosiers backfilled those holes through the transfer portal and recruiting. The spring game is a chance to see how those pieces can fit the puzzle as IU heads into the summer.



Indiana has to replace Mendoza, Pat Coogan, as well as Elijah Sarratt and Omar Cooper on offense. On defense, the Hoosiers will be looking to fill the void left by linebacker Aiden Fisher and D'Angelo Ponds.



These battles do not have to be decided on Thursday night, but the plan has to be clear.

Leave People With a Good Feeling

Spring games are largely for the fans and should not be taken as gospel heading into the summer for any team. IU fans can expect one half of pretty vanilla football and it is a chance to see the new players on the field.



This will be the last time the public sees IU and that will have an impression whether fair or not, so it is important for IU to leave people with a good taste in their mouths.