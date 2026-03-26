Curt Cignetti Blasts Transfer Addition Over Practice Cleats

Indiana is back at it as it's underway for spring practice 2026, and getting ready for the regular season.



As it looks to defend its 2025 national championship, a good number of transfer portal additions have joined the Hoosiers. Namewise, none of those are probably bigger than wide receiver Nick Marsh, formerly of Michigan State.

Curt Cignetti Rips Nick Marsh for Shoe Choice at Spring Practice

Marsh showed up to Wednesday's practice with gold shoes, and its safe to say that Curt Cignetti wasn't impressed.



"I didn't love his gold shoes he came out in today," said Cignetti. "He learned what getting your ass ripped is all about, I don't know if that happened at Michigan State."

"That was before practice started, that was a wakeup call, but he's really worked hard and done a great job for us."



By the time Marsh was catching passes at practice, he was in basic white cleats.

Indiana WR Nick Marsh wore gold cleats to IU's first spring camp session. Curt Cignetti was not pleased to see that.



"He learned what getting your ass ripped is all about. I don't know if that happened to him very often at Michigan State." #iufb pic.twitter.com/UHRMM0i2bf — Jared Kelly (@Jared_Kelly7) March 26, 2026

Marsh was a prized piece of the transfer portal, choosing Indiana over the likes of Notre Dame and other powerhouse programs that were said to be interested.



He hauled in 59 receptions for 662 yards and six touchdowns in East Lansing last season after catching 41 balls for 649 yards and three scores the year before.

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Takeaway

Welcome to Indiana football, huh?



It wasn't that long ago that Indiana basketball had the same mentality, but now it feels like Tik-Tok videos are more important than challenging for any Big Ten championships.

Indiana football QB Josh Hoover getting acquainted with Nick Marsh pic.twitter.com/SfcVa8jjr7 — Michael Niziolek (@michaelniziolek) March 26, 2026

If you feared Indiana would get at all complacent after winning a national championship, it certainly appears early in spring that Cignetti is protecting against that. Last year is last year and whether someone played at Indiana for it or not, those results don't matter one bit as the 2026 season awaits.

Cignetti went on to discuss what I thought was the most important point of his press conference Thursday, and that's the work this group has to do together.



"We probably have more to do with this group than the first two teams, simply because there are so many we don't have a one-to-three-year relationship with."

A new quarterback, combined with a good number of offensive weapons who haven't played yet, means more reps will be required to make things click.



Indiana's schedule also works perfectly for development as North Texas, Howard, and Western Kentucky all come to Bloomington before the Big Ten season begins. Dates with Northwestern and Rutgers before having to travel to Nebraska should allow for more time for things to gel before tests like Ohio State, Michigan, and Washington get more difficult.