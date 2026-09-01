5 Things From Curt Cignetti's Week One Press Conference

Indiana Hoosier head coach Curt Cignetti is ready to start the season as he held his weekly press conference on Monday.

1. Indiana is Ready for Game Week

Fall camp is over, and players are ready to face off against someone other than their teammates. The Hoosiers are in full game prep mode as they enter the 2026 season, coming off of a 16-0 2025. The Hoosiers open up against a new-look North Texas team that has been rebuilt through the portal.



"Looking forward to prep for game week. I know our guys are tired of hitting each other. It will be exciting. Stacked days of meetings. Want to play well." Cignetti said.



Cignetti and the Hoosiers have been process-oriented, so turning the page to the next opponent is just the next step in that process.

2. Indiana Exited Fall Camp Healthy

While coaches are usually tight-lipped about any major injuries in fall camp, it would seem like the Hoosiers escaped without a major injury to anyone on the roster. While there were some players, like cornerback AJ Harris, who were banged up in camp, it seems that they have recovered.



"We didn't lose anyone other than probably (tight end Trevor) Gibbs, who would be questionable for the game. He would be the only one." Cignetti said.



Gibbs is a true freshman and was expected to be a depth piece at tight end. The Big Ten changed its rules and procedures on availability reports last week. They will no longer be required for non-conference games.

3. Cignetti's Unique Approach to Scouting North Texas

The North Texas Mean Green turned over their coaching staff and most of their roster from 2025. This is not a new challenge to prepare for, but one that is becoming more common for coaches.



Cignetti is diving into film from UNT head coach Neal Brown's previous jobs at West Virginia and last season as an analyst for Texas. On the defensive side of the ball, the Hoosier head man is looking at Baylor tape, as UNT's new defensive coordinator Matt Prowledge was with the Bears last year.



"It is different now. Have never really played the game quite like this one, where there's just so many new faces, players to coaches." Cignetti said.

4. Tayven Jackson Returns to Bloomington

North Texas named a familiar face as their starting quarterback for the season opener in Tayven Jackson. The newest signal-caller for the Mean Green played two seasons for the Hoosiers, one under Curt Cignetti, before transferring to UCF prior to the 2025 season. Now, he heads back to his old stomping grounds.

"Tayven played really good football for us in '24. Came in at halftime in a Nebraska game and played a great second half. Started the next week against Washington, a game that we won. He saw action." Cignetti said. "He's very talented. He's got a live arm. He can run. He's a good athlete. Started a number of games last season. He's a good player."



Jackson played well when called upon when Kurtis Rourke was injured in 2024. He finished off the blowout win over Nebraska and started IU's 31-17 win over Washington. He should get a warm welcome from the Indiana faithful.

5. Cignetti Compliments the IU Faithful

Calling student season ticket holders ‼️



It's almost time to get your student section t-shirts.



Locations & information ➡️ https://t.co/hPIC6hAhwy pic.twitter.com/X6kSQBlN9F — Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 21, 2026

What a difference two years make. After Curt Cignetti's first game at IU in 2024, a 31-7 win over FIU, he called out the fans for leaving early. A few weeks later, he had to beg the students to show up on a rainy day against Maryland.



Times have changed thanks to 27 wins and a national title over the first two seasons.



"Our fan base, just so proud of the way they've turned out, really gotten behind this football team," Cignetti said.



Indiana has sold out the home season for the first time since 1969, and the message from the coach has changed from " Please stay" to "Let's be loud and proud. Let's give them something to be loud about. It's worth two touchdowns in my mind, no question about it."