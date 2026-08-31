No. 6 Indiana vs North Texas: Weather Forecast for the Season Opener

The defending national champion Indiana Hoosiers are back on the field in Bloomington on Saturday as they take on the North Texas Mean Green in Fox's Big Noon Kickoff game.

Indiana vs. North Texas Weather Forecast

It should be a festive atmosphere as FOX's Big Noon Kickoff pregame show will broadcast live outside of Memorial Stadium, and Indiana has some pregame ceremonies planned to honor the 2025 championship team.



As the Hoosiers battle against the 2025 American Conference runner-up, Indiana fans will have to battle the heat and humidity.

Heat and Humidity May Give Way to Scattered Storms

The Hoosiers and Mean Green will kick off at Memorial Stadium shortly after 12 p.m. ET live on FOX.



Early-week forecasts put high temperatures at 88 degrees with a low at 65 and winds at 7 mph out of the ENE. Currently, there is a chance for thunderstorms in the morning, but it should be dry for kickoff and the forecast calls for partly cloudy skies all afternoon.

Let's get this ball rolling. pic.twitter.com/PFZ3EJTjfY — Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 27, 2026

Extreme heat, with heat indexes in the 100s, is called for early in the week, and there is a risk of severe weather in the middle of the week that will cool things off a bit, but the timing is largely unknown.



Indiana's home field is artificial turf and drains quickly, so a shower or two in the morning should not affect the game, but a there is a stray thunderstorm could put a damper on the party.

Hoosier fans are used to extreme weather, and as the old saying "if you don't like the weather, wait 15 minutes" could come into play on Saturday,



The heat and humidity will play a bigger role during the game and test both teams' conditioning and depth as players deal with heat indexes in the lower 90's.

Indiana vs. North Texas- Additional Game Notes

This will be the third all-time meeting between the Hoosiers and Mean Green. This series is tied 1-1, with North Texas knocking off the Hoosiers in 2011 in Denton and IU returning the favor in 2014 in Bloomington.

The Hoosiers are 2-2 all-time against American Conference foes. However, under Curt Cignetti, Indiana is 6-0 in non-conference games and holds the nation's longest home winning streak at 15-0. The Hoosiers have not lost a non-conference home game since 2021, going 10-0 over that span.

Indiana has also sold out every home game this season, marking the first time since 1969 that Memorial Stadium has been sold out for every home game. IU's current streak of sellouts, counting all eight home games this season, stands at 12 games.