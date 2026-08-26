Indiana’s Sleepy Non-Conference Schedule Just Got a Tayven Jackson Revenge Game

I know, I know. Indiana's non-conference schedule feels like four-ply toilet paper. It's soft, and anything it's used for can probably be flushed down the toilet by the time the real games start.



But dare I say, Wednesday's development added just a little punch to IU's sleepy non-conference start to 2026.

Tayven Jackson’s Week 1 Revenge Game Gives Indiana Football an Unexpected Early Test

The first quarterback that IU will face in 2026 will be none other than Tayven Jackson. According to multiple outlets, the former IU, Tennessee and, most recently, UCF quarterback will get the nod for the Hoosiers' Week 1 opponent, North Texas.

That means IU is kicking off the season with a "revenge game"

In a previous world, the former 4-star recruit and younger brother of IU hoops legend Trayce Jackson-Davis could've gotten an opportunity to compete for Curt Cignetti's first QB1 at IU in 2024.

While Jackson lost IU's starting job in the latter half of 2023 under Tom Allen — it's still wild to think that he gave way to Brendan Sorsby — the former Center Grove (Ind.) star opted to stay after Cignetti arrived.

Of course, the recruitment and subsequent arrival of veteran Kurtis Rourke spoiled Jackson's chances of being the first QB1 under Cignetti. We know now that Cignetti favors veteran, multi-year starters. To that point, Jackson had only started half a season.

But it's worth remembering that Jackson played an important role in 2024. In the one game that Rourke missed — that's an insane start to a sentence for someone who played an entire season on a torn ACL — Jackson had all eyes on him.

IU hosted College GameDay for the first time in program history. You had an epic preamble to Jackson's first and only start under Cignetti, and it ended with a relatively ho-hum 31-17 victory against Washington.

Had it been a complete meltdown by Jackson, who was far from perfect on a day in which Washington actually out-gained IU, the Hoosiers would've squashed all of their early-season momentum and likely been eliminated from the Playoff discussion a month later at Ohio State.



Instead, he helped IU through a critical juncture.

Random Hoosiers TD of the day. 2024 against Washington. Long drive here with QB Tayven Jackson at the helm. Justice Ellison ultimately breaks the plane. Nepo baby Steve Belichick's defense couldn't prevent Indiana from scoring 4 TDs with our backup QB. 31-17 final. #iufb pic.twitter.com/kqTxMKZyyM — 17th Street Sicko (@17thStreetSicko) August 19, 2026

There's more irony that Jackson is returning to Bloomington

After that day, he never threw another pass for IU. It's still the only time during the Cignetti era in which his starting quarterback missed a game. How fitting it is that Jackson, who was then passed up for Fernando Mendoza in the transfer portal, will find his way back to Bloomington in Week 1.

Obviously, Cignetti made the right call. Mendoza became the best player in program history while Jackson couldn't hold onto the starting job for UCF in Scott Frost's first season back in Orlando.



But it's ironic that Jackson was once believed to be IU's quarterback of the future during a hopeless time back in 2023, and now he'll return on the opposite sideline as a 39.5-point underdog as IU begins its national-title defense with "Big Noon Kickoff" in the house.

Did Jackson transfer to North Texas entirely because IU was on the 2026 schedule? That's probably a leap. After all, this was a guy who was looking for a path to play in his final year of eligibility. He had an opportunity available with Neal Brown's first squad at North Texas.

Could it have factored into the decision at all? It's certainly possible. Cignetti essentially recruited over him twice, and while the IU coach expressed full confidence in him ahead of that Washington game, it clearly wasn't the type of performance that made him rethink his quarterback philosophy.

Should Jackson being named the starter change the overall outlook of that opener? Not really. If anything, a coaching staff that's always been a step ahead should now have an even better scouting report than normal.



It would, however, make for great theater if Jackson took a page out of the Colton Joseph playbook and took the first play from scrimmage 75 yards to the house like we saw him do for Old Dominion in last year's opener. That served as the ironic preamble for the historic 16-0 dominance that followed.



Another ironic preamble awaits IU in Week 1.