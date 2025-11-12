How Aiden Fisher Became Indiana Football 'Coach Off the Field' During Injury Absence
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana football's defense was on its heels. Just four plays into its third drive of the game, Maryland's offense had already completed two passes of 20-plus yards while marching into Hoosier territory, trailing 7-3 on Nov. 1 at SECU Stadium.
As the Hoosiers' defense walked toward the sideline to huddle at the end of the first quarter, senior linebacker Aiden Fisher made a beeline toward redshirt junior linebacker Isaiah Jones. Fisher pulled Jones aside, and the two shared a brief discussion away from the team near midfield.
On the first play of the second quarter, redshirt junior linebacker Kaiden Turner intercepted Maryland quarterback Malik Washington. The Hoosiers' defense allowed only three points for the remainder of the game en route to a 55-10 victory.
Fisher entered the day thinking he'd be part of the effort. Labeled as probable by coach Curt Cignetti earlier that week, Fisher went through a series of pre-game tests with director of athletic performance Derek Owings, and he said Tuesday he "felt pretty good to go" upon arrival.
But after talking to Owings and Indiana coach Curt Cignetti, the group decided playing wasn't worth the risk. Fisher, in retrospect, doesn't think he was ready to go.
After missing the final three quarters of Indiana's 38-13 win over Michigan State the week prior, Fisher faced another four-quarter absence. He'd missed only one game in his entire career, and he'd played each of the last 38 games, 33 of which were starts.
Instead of sulking, the Hoosiers' de-facto captain did what he does best: Lead. He even served as one of Indiana's four game captains.
Jones, who took over the communication responsibilities usually held by Fisher and spearheaded another dominant defensive effort, touted Fisher's sideline presence.
"Just really supportive," Jones said Nov. 4 of Fisher's attitude during his absence. "That's my guy. He just wanted to keep me calm, which I thought he did a really good job. Just being a motivator, being a hype guy for the team, that's really important when one of your better players isn't able to play."
Fisher's injury came after one of the best plays of his four-year career. On the second play of Indiana's win over UCLA, Fisher intercepted Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava and returned it for a 25-yard score. In his 44th college game, Fisher notched his first defensive touchdown.
But a few plays later, on UCLA's next drive, Fisher said he "got folded up," and suffered a "little minor tweak of something." He spent the final three quarters standing on the sideline with a brace on his left knee and a towel around his neck. Naturally, he stood as close to the field as possible, oft cheering for or communicating with his teammates.
In that moment, Fisher made a particularly tough decision for most 21-year-old star athletes: He put others — Jones, Turner, sophomore Rolijah Hardy, redshirt junior Jeff Utzinger and the team at large — above himself.
"When I first got hurt," Fisher said, "the biggest thing that went through my mind was, 'I could either be a really bad teammate by woe is me. And I'm going to be hurt, I'm going to put my head down and look for pity,' which I think would be a terrible representation of myself and I think what I've grown to mean to this team.
"So, being as positive as can be, helping other people — Isaiah, Ro, KT, Jeff, everybody that was getting thrown in to different spots — I think I was able to help them by not being that guy where it's a selfish thing if I were to just sit there and sit on the bench with a towel over my head just because I can't finish the game."
Fisher's teammates noticed.
"He's been a real good leader off the field," senior edge rusher Mikail Kamara said after Indiana's win over Maryland. "He was real in it on the sidelines, communicating, and that motivated the guys. So, I just think him being on the sidelines, him still being here was a huge factor as well."
During the week leading up to the Hoosiers' road trip to Maryland, Cignetti said it grew clearer Fisher faced an uphill climb to play. Nonetheless, Fisher spent his practice time adding value to Indiana's defensive efforts.
"He's a great leader," Hardy said Tuesday. "Just another coach off the field, basically, that week. He helped a lot with preparation, getting us ready for that game."
The Hoosiers' defense needed plenty of assistance. Indiana defensive coordinator Bryant Haines runs a complex scheme Fisher dubbed "pretty hectic," and over the summer, Cignetti described Fisher as an extension of Haines.
In addition to wearing the green dot and communicating play-calls to teammates, Fisher handles the checks on Indiana's defense. He's the Hoosiers' problem solver, often barking commands or re-aligning defensive linemen to counteract the play he believes the offense is running.
Amid his absence, Fisher passed down check responsibilities to Jones and Hardy. The duo "took that and ran with it," Fisher said, while the Hoosiers allowed just 16 points in the seven quarters Fisher missed.
Still, Fisher's veteran voice mattered to Jones and Hardy, who have significantly less starting experience.
"Even just some things that a guy can get in their head pretty quick if something goes wrong, just letting them know we've been here before," Fisher said. "They're great football players, everybody that we have in our room that plays. So just building their confidence, letting them know I'm there every step of the way.
"You need help, ask me. Anything I see, I'm going bring it to them from a team or from them specifically. But I mean, I can't say enough just how much those guys just carried themselves with such pride when they were out there and they played so well."
Then, he smiled.
"Maybe they didn't need me as much," Fisher said, "but they did a great job."
Fisher's health, and knee, is "all good now," he said. Or at least as good as it can be entering Week 12, when the No. 2 Hoosiers (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) host Wisconsin (3-6, 1-5 Big Ten) at noon Saturday on Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington.
The Fredericksburg, Va., native certainly looked healthy in his return to the field during Indiana's dramatic 27-24 victory over Penn State on Nov. 8, during which Fisher made nine tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery.
Indiana's defense has its heart and soul once again. Fisher's faith, and character, was briefly tested — but he, along with his host of Hoosier replacements, aced it.
"It was definitely tough," Fisher said. "But just tried to do my best, be positive. Encourage those guys, bring a lot of confidence to them. Let them play free and fast and do a great job, and they did."