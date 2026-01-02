Ty Simpson Reveals Injury, Addresses Decision to Pull Himself From Rose Bowl Loss
If Thursday’s Rose Bowl loss was Ty Simpson’s final game at Alabama, it will be a tough final note for what was a largely successful first season as Crimson Tide starter.
Simpson was 12-for-16 for 67 yards—brandishing a solid completion percentage but a very rough 4.2 yards per attempt—along with 17 rushing yards, before exiting the game in the second half after suffering an injury on a hit that forced a fumble in the second quarter. After the game, a 38–3 loss to Indiana in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal, Simpson revealed that that he suffered a cracked rib on the play.
“On the fumble, took a helmet to the ribs, cracked my rib,” Simpson said, via AL.com. “Tried to go back in in the second half. Just felt like it gave best chance for us to win was Austin [Mack].”
Simpson started the third quarter, completing 2-of-3 passes for three yards on a three-and-out. After the drive, Simpson says he pulled himself from the game, believing that backup Austin Mack gave Alabama the best chance to win given the circumstances.
“I made an executive decision and though what gave us the best chance to win,” Simpson said. “I thought Austin being 100% could help us win.”
Mack led the Crimson Tide to their first and only scoring drive on his first under center, a questionable field goal that cut the Hoosiers’ lead to 24–3. Mack proved a bit more successful, going 11-of-16 for 103 yards, but failed to lead Alabama to a touchdown drive.
Ty Simpson’s first season as Alabama starter
After winning a quarterback battle with Mack and Keelon Russell, Simpson got off to a hot start to the year, leading the Crimson Tide to eight consecutive wins after the stunning Week 1 loss to Florida State. Through nine games, Simpson averaged 273.4 yards per game, completing 66.9% of his throws for 9.58 yards per attempt. He had 21 touchdowns and a single interception during the run.
In the team’s final six games, including losses to Oklahoma, Georgia in the SEC championship and Indiana at the Rose Bowl, Simpson averaged just 184.3 yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions, taking him out of the Heisman conversation.
Simpson’s future: Return to Alabama or enter the NFL draft
In what is perceived as a weak quarterback class, Simpson is considered a potential first-rounder, with Sports Illustrated’s Daniel Flick labeling him as a “likely first-round pick” behind the clear top two quarterback prospects in IU’s Fernando Mendoza and Oregon’s Dante Moore.
In his latest mock draft, Flick has Simpson going in the back half of the first round, as a potential replacement for a future Hall of Famer under center.
Simpson said that no decisions on his future have been made while speaking to reporters after the game.
“No. Not at all. I’m just really worried about these last minutes with the seniors and everybody who won’t be here next year,” he said, per AL.com’s Nick Kelly.
“I'm ready to get back to work,” Simpson added.
