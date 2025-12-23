What Alabama Coach Kalen DeBoer Said About Indiana Football Before Rose Bowl

Alabama football coach Kalen DeBoer met with reporters for 33 minutes Monday afternoon, spending one half on Zoom — primarily with Indiana and national media — and the other with local media in Tuscaloosa.

DeBoer, who served as Indiana's offensive coordinator in 2019, answered several questions about his time in Bloomington and the Hoosiers' recent rise under coach Curt Cignetti before Alabama faces Indiana on Jan. 1 in the Rose Bowl.

Here's what DeBoer said about the Hoosiers during his extended press conference Monday.

Opening statement, general thoughts about Indiana and Cignetti ...

DeBOER: "We understand we've got a great football team with Indiana. Coach Cignetti, just what he's done is amazing here these last two years, just building the program as quickly as he's done to the level it's at."

On Cignetti's coaching journey ...

DeBOER: "Just knowing Coach Cignetti, and you referred to it, his path, nothing but respect, again, how he's done it, how he's gotten to this spot. A lot of work goes into it."

On the reasons behind Indiana's success as an offensive line and in the run game ...

DeBOER: "Still diving into it, but I think the thing that jumps out at me with the first glance here the last day or so, is how well they work together, the offensive line, in particular, and just everyone being in sync. They're always moving forward. And the opposite end, the defense, has the tackles for losses and is physical as well."

On Fernando Mendoza ...

DeBOER: "But I just think with obviously Mendoza winning the Heisman, that doesn't happen by accident. You put a whole season of film together, of games and stringing them each and every week and you end up undefeated because a trigger man can make some plays and do his things at an extremely high level."

On the pieces around Mendoza ...

DeBOER: "I look at their skill around the offensive line, they just all complement each other. They go make plays. When the opportunities are there, they get it done. And there's great coaching you can see to put them in spots to succeed, but also the guys, you can see they play with a swagger, with a confidence, and as they should with the success they've had."

On the recent success of Indiana football being due to greater investment ...

DeBOER: "Yeah, no, I think you're right. I do pay attention just because it's a place I've been, pay a little

more attention. I can't say -- we're worried about your own place and where you're at -- but I felt like when we were there, there was a growth, an investment that was happening and there was success in '19 when I was there that felt like you were getting over the hump and that extended into the next season as well.



"But there's certainly -- Coach Cignetti has done a great job providing the spark, which really leads to people continuing to be all in. As you get more people all in, you get the moments that you're in right now. So, I think it works off of each other, the energy, and the commitment to the success, working hand in hand with the people that are there. So, nothing but a great time there that I had. It was short-lived, but one that I remember, and my family as well."

On defensive coordinator Kane Wommack, who was on staff with DeBoer at Indiana, and how their time at IU influenced DeBoer to hire Wommack at Alabama ...

DeBOER: "Yeah, I'm probably missing some -- Coach Ballou, Coach Sheridan -- but your reference to Kane, here's what I saw when I was there. First of all, a guy that really wanted me to come, be a part of it. And then when I was there, doing everything he could to be a team player. Focused on running a defense -- I was the offensive coordinator -- but practice plans, whatever it was, be willing to work to do whatever was best for our team, not just his side of the ball.



"Then there obviously has to be a production and a style of coaching that you feel fits. And whether it's what he does as a defensive coordinator or especially down here now with his home for the most part being down here in the East what he could bring as far as familiarity to the league, the region. It was just a great fit, a great opportunity.



"And for him to jump on board and be a part of this, see what he's done with our defense, he's a great coach, great person, great family man. Our players really believe in him. Our staff does, too, as he manages them. It's been really a great opportunity. And I'm glad that he was a big part of me coming there, trying to get me to Indiana. I'm glad he returned the favor and came when I called him as well."

On his favorite memory at Indiana ...

DeBOER: "Yeah, it was short. I mean, I think, naturally you go to games. Yeah, I mean, there was -- the one that probably stuck out to me the most was kind of going back towards home and playing Nebraska and the win there. I thought that was a big win for us as we kind of moved forward. But, just, again, a great, great place to live for me and my family at the time, and got welcomed with open arms."