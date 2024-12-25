All-American Mikail Kamara Decides To Return To Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Mikail Kamara had a Christmas present for Indiana football fans on Wednesday.
Kamara, who led the Hoosiers with 10 sacks in Indiana’s 11-2 season, announced via his social media account that he will return to the Hoosiers for another season.
“Dear Hoosier Nation, I want to thank Allah for this opportunity of a lifetime. This last year of my life was nothing short of a blessing,” Kamara said in a voice message imbedded into his X post.
“I came in with a lot of doubts and unknowns and that changed real quickly. Playing at The Rock was one of the greatest experiences of my life. The energy, the love, the passion was something to be cherished. The historic season that we put on in front of you all, and watched you guys pack the stands was nothing short of spectacular,” Kamara added.
“Playing with brothers, some old, some new was just another blessing,” Kamara continued. “But the way that season ended, that left a real bitter taste in my mouth. And with that being said, I’m gonna promise I’m going to give it all I got one more time.”
Kamara’s return is a huge boost to the Indiana defensive line. Defensive tackle James Carpenter and CJ West will not return. The other starting edge rusher, Lanell Carr Jr., is also out of eligibility.
In addition to sacks, Kamara also led Indiana with 15 tackles for loss. He had 47 tackles overall.
According to Pro Football Focus, Kamara graded out as Indiana’s best defensive player with a grade of 86.7. Anything over 80 is considered to be very good to excellent. Kamara’s pass rushing grade was an 88.5.
He played 671 snaps and was credited by PFF with 68 quarterback pressures, double the total of the next-highest Hoosier as Carpenter had 39.
Kamara hit opposing quarterbacks 18 times and was credited by PFF with 40 quarterback hurries.
Kamara is the second major piece on the defensive side of the ball to announce his return to the Hoosiers. Linebacker Aiden Fisher announced his return on Monday.
Kamara was a third team All-American and first team All-Big Ten in his initial season with the Hoosiers after he transferred from James Madison – part of a group of 13 players who came to Bloomington with coach Curt Cignetti.
