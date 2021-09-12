Big Ten: Iowa Moves Up to No. 5 in AP Poll; 3 League Teams in Top-10 Now

Iowa jumped five spots to No. 5 in the Associated Press poll on Sunday after its huge first-time top-10 showdown against in-state rival Iowa, and Ohio State dropped to No. 9 after losing to Iowa. Penn State is No. 10, giving the Big Ten three teams in the top-10.

No one had a tougher schedule right out of the gate than the Iowa Hawkeyes, but they've proven worthy after beating then No. 17 Indiana and then No. 9 Iowa State in back-to-back weeks.

The Hawkeyes were rewarded for that effort by earning a No. 5 ranking in Sunday's Associated Press poll.

Ohio State dropped three spots to No. 9 after losing to Oregon over the weekend, and Penn State joined the Hawkeyes and Buckeyes in the top-10 after moving into the No. 10 spot after an impressive 44-13 win over Ball State on Saturday at Beaver Stadium.

Michigan made the top-25 poll for the first time this season after stifling Washington on Saturday. Wisconsin is also in the poll, and Michigan State and Indiana earned votes.

Cincinnati dropped one spot to No. 8. The Bearcats take on Indiana on Saturday in Bloomington.

Here is the complete Associated Press Poll for Sunday, Sept. 12. The Big Ten teams are in bold:

Alabama (2-0) – Last week: 1 Georgia (1-0) – Last week: 2 Oklahoma (2-0) – Last week: 4 Oregon (2-0) – Last week: 12 Iowa (2-0) – Last week: 10 Clemson (1-1) – Last week: 6 Texas A&M (2-0) – Last week: 5 Cincinnati (2-0) – Last week: 7 Ohio State (1-1) – Last week: 3 Penn State (2-0) – Last week: 11 Florida (2-0) – Last week: 13 Notre Dame - Last week: 8 UCLA (2-0) – Last week: 16 Iowa State (1-1) – Last week: 9 Virginia Tech (2-0) – Last week: 19 Coastal Carolina (2-0) – Last week: 17 Ole Miss (2-0) – Last week: 20 Wisconsin (1-1)– Last week: 18 Arizona State (2-0) – Last week: 23 Arkansas (2-0)– Last week: NR North Carolina (1-1) – Last week: 24 Auburn (2-0) – Last week: 25 BYU (2-0) – Last week: 23 Miami (2-0)– Last week: 23 Michigan (2-0)– Last week: NR

Others receiving votes: UCF 111, TCU 103, Liberty 52, Michigan State 44, USC 39, Indiana 34, LSU 31, Kansas State 30, Nevada 28, Oklahoma State 27, Texas 23, Maryland 14, Pittsburgh 13, Kentucky 13, Stanford 10, Utah 9, Boston College 8, Arizona 6, Toledo 2, Texas Tech 2, Fresno State 2, Army 1

Dropped from rankings: USC 14, Texas 15, Utah 21

