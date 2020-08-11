Indiana Athletic Director Scott Dolson: 'Devastated For our Students' on Football Postponement

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson said Tuesday that he is "devastated'' about the Big Ten's decision to postpone the fall sports schedule, but also said he is "confident it is the right decision,''

The Big Ten informed its 14 member schools on Tuesday that the new football schedule just released last week would not be played. All teams were set to play a 10-game conference-only schedule starting on Sept. 3. (Indiana was to play at Wisconsin on Sept. 4). Now, the league will look to play a schedule in the spring, but no details were made on that.

“I am heartbroken by today’s news of the postponement of the Big Ten fall sports schedule,'' Dolson said in a release from the school. "As a lifelong Hoosier and IU sports fan, I am disappointed that we won’t be able to enjoy seeing our teams compete, but I am most devastated for our students. They invest an enormous amount of time, effort, and energy for the opportunity to represent IU on the field.

"But as difficult as it is to absorb, I am confident it is the right decision. Throughout this process, the Big Ten Conference has made the health and safety of our students, staffs, and communities the No. 1 concern and priority. Today, our medical experts believe it is not currently safe to take the next step to participating in intercollegiate competitions.''

Indiana resumed football practice on Thursday, and even practiced this week before the announcement. Now, the Hoosiers will have to wait until the spring, but it will certainly be a different set up, for sure. Several Indiana seniors who are hoping to play professionally may want to skip a spring season to prepare for the NFL Draft.

Dolson thanked Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren for his role in the decision-making process.

"I continue to appreciate Commissioner Kevin Warren for his leadership and guidance through these unprecedented times,'' Dolson said. "We will continue to focus on the development of our students academically, athletically, and personally as we move forward.”

Fans who have already purchased tickets for fall sporting events will be hearing from the university soon with options for refunds or donations.

The fall sports included in this announcement are men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball. The Big Ten Conference will continue to evaluate a number of options regarding these sports, including the possibility of competition in the spring.

Decisions regarding winter and spring sports will also continue to be evaluated. Time will be of the essence there, too., as some winter sports begin practice in less than two months.

"We know that with winter sports, we'll have to have conversations about that soon,'' Ohio State coach Gene Smith said on the Big Ten Network. "I'm hopeful that the pandemic numbers subside and go down. I'm hopeful that tests emerge that are a lot better and we can move a lot faster, so we can have a different view of things then.''

Indiana officials had no comment on winter sports.

