Tom Allen Statement: 'Heart Breaks For Our Players'

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana football coach Tom Allen has been preparing for a season every day throughout this COVID-19 pandemic, but when the Big Ten finally pulled the plug on a fall football season on Tuesday afternoon, he was hurt by the announcement.

“My heart breaks for our players,'' Allen said Tuesday in a release from the school. "I couldn’t be prouder of the commitment and focus they have demonstrated from the start of this pandemic. They put in the work to get ready for a season. I love each and every one of them, and we will continue to support them and prepare them for what the future holds.''

Allen also took the time to thank his coaches and staff, who have worked tirelessly in a different way during the past five months of this pandemic.

"Our coaching staff has been phenomenal,'' Allen said. "I appreciate their tireless efforts these last six months. I couldn’t be prouder to work with these men and our team is in great hands.

"I want to thank President McRobbie, Scott Dolson, our administration and our medical staff for keeping our players safe. Our number one priority always has been and will continue to be the health and well-being of our players. While this is a difficult day, the decision is in the best interest of our players. The future is bright for Indiana Football and we will continue the RELENTLESS pursuit of our goals. LEO!”

The Big Ten hopes to play in the spring. Allen met with the media on Monday and said that there are plenty of other problems with that.

