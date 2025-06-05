Best Indiana Football Players Of The 2020s So Far: No. 12 Jaylin Williams
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – One of the earliest signs that the 2020 season might be a special one for Indiana football was the performance of cornerback Jaylin Williams.
Williams had an interception in each of Indiana’s first three games – all victories – as the Hoosiers bested Penn State, Rutgers and Michigan to turn heads with a 3-0 start.
After that, Williams only had one interception for the remainder of an Indiana career that lasted to the 2022 season.
His interceptions didn’t fall due entirely to a drop in performance. Williams defended 18 passes in 2021 and 2022.
All part of the territory for the Tennessee native. He gave Indiana five seasons and was good to the last drop.
Williams reflects what seems like a bygone era for college athletics. He de-committed from Ole Miss and was recruited and committed in August 2017 – before Tom Allen coached a game as Indiana’s coach. The transfer portal and NIL didn’t exist yet. He was one of the fastest players available from his high school class.
Williams, who wore No. 23 as a tribute to a childhood friend who died from leukemia, played as a reserve corner in 2018 and also excelled on the special teams unit. By 2019, Williams was a starter on the 2019 team that broke through for Allen with an 8-5 record and a spot in the Gator Bowl.
COVID-19 got in the way of the 2020 season, but not for the Hoosiers’ aspirations. Playing a conference-only schedule, Indiana won its first four games. A tight 42-35 loss at Ohio State (and a Big Ten rule change) prevented Indiana from winning the Big Ten.
The Hoosiers allowed 20.2 points per game in 2020 with Williams playing a key role in Indiana’s success. Williams was All-Big Ten second team for the Hoosiers in 2020.
Williams didn’t reach the same honors in 2021 and 2022 as Indiana fell out of contender status as quickly as they achieved winning. Williams was honorable mention All-Big Ten in 2021.
After his Indiana career, Williams found a home in the NFL for two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, though he did not appear in a game.
Williams was signed by the British Columbia Lions of the Canadian Football League in February. He was signed to the BC Lions practice squad last week.
With three years of starting in the 2020s and as one of Indiana’s best defenders at the time, Williams easily cements his place among the top 16 football players of the decade so far.
