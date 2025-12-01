Big Ten Championship Point Spread Favors Ohio State Over Indiana
No. 2 Indiana will be an underdog for just the second time all season when the Big Ten championship kicks off Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. The Hoosiers were 6.5-point underdogs when they won 30-20 at No. 3 Oregon on Oct. 11, and it's a similar line as they take on No. 1 Ohio State.
Ohio State is a 5.5-point favorite over Indiana in the 2025 Big Ten championship, and the over/under is 48.5-points, according to the Draft Kings Sportsbook Monday morning. The Buckeyes' moneyline odds are -218, while the Hoosiers are +180 underdogs on the moneyline.
When the teams matched up last season, No. 2 Ohio State defeated No. 5 Indiana 38-15 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. They did not face each other during the 2025 regular season, and Indiana will be looking for its first win over Ohio State since 1988, a 41-7 win in Bloomington, Ind.
Indiana's results against the spread in 2025
- Aug. 30: No. 20 Indiana defeated Old Dominion 27-14 at home as a 23.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (41) went under the 53.5-point line. Record: 1-0
- Sept. 6: No. 23 Indiana defeated Kennesaw State 56-9 at home as a 35.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (65) went over the 51.5-point line. Record: 2-0
- Sept. 12: No. 22 Indiana defeated Indiana State 73-0 at home as a 46.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (73) went over the 60.5-point line. Record: 3-0
- Sept. 20: No. 19 Indiana defeated No. 9 Illinois 63-10 at home as a seven-point favorite (covered). The point total (73) went over the 51.5 point line. Record: 4-0
- Sept. 27: No. 11 Indiana defeated Iowa 20-15 on the road as a 9.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (35) went under the 47.5-point line. Record: 5-0
- Oct. 11: No. 7 Indiana defeated No. 3 Oregon 30-20 on the road as a 6.5-point underdog (covered). The point total (50) went under the 51.5-point line. Record: 6-0
- Oct. 18: No. 3 Indiana defeated Michigan State 38-13 at home as a 26.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (51) went over the 48.5-point line. Record: 7-0
- Oct. 25: No. 2 Indiana defeated UCLA 56-6 at home as a 26.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (62) went over the 53.5-point line. Record: 8-0
- Nov. 1: No. 2 Indiana defeated Maryland 55-10 on the road as a 21.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (65) went over the 51.5-point line. Record: 9-0.
- Nov. 8: No. 2 Indiana defeated Penn State 27-24 on the road as a 13.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (51) went over the 50.5-point line. Record: 10-0
- Nov. 15: No. 2 Indiana defeated Wisconsin 31-7 at home as a 28.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (38) went under the 43.5-point line. Record: 11-0.
- Nov. 28: No. 2 Indiana defeated Purdue 56-3 on the road as a 28.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (59) went over the 54.5-point line. Record: 12-0
Indiana's record against the spread improved to 7-5 after a dominant win over Purdue on Friday in the Old Oaken Bucket game in West Lafayette, Ind. The Mendoza brothers combined for three passing touchdowns, while the Hoosiers' run game was especially potent with 355 yards and five scores. That led to the point total going over the line for the eighth time in 12 regular season games.
Indiana will have a much more difficult challenge Saturday against Ohio State, which has been the nation's No. 1 team in all but one game this season. After winning the national championship last season, the Buckeyes began the season ranked No. 3 and took down No. 1 Texas in Week 1.
Ohio State is coming off an emotional win over Michigan in a heated rivalry game that the Buckeyes had not won since 2019. Quarterback Julian Sayin threw three touchdown passes, while the Ohio State defense pitched a shutout in the second half.
Ohio State's results against the spread in 2025
- Aug. 30: No. 3 Ohio State defeated No. 1 Texas 14-7 at home as a 1.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (21) went under the 46.5-point line. Record: 1-0
- Sept. 6: No. 1 Ohio State defeated Grambling 70-0 at home as a 54.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (70) went over the 63.5-point line. Record: 2-0
- Sept. 13: No. 1 Ohio State defeated Ohio 37-9 at home as a 28.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (46) went under the 49.5-point line. Record: 3-0
- Sept. 27: No. 1 Ohio State defeated Washington 24-6 on the road as a 9.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (30) went under the 53.5-point line. Record: 4-0
- Oct. 4: No. 1 Ohio State defeated Minnesota 42-3 at home as a 23.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (45) went over the 42.5-point line. Record: 5-0
- Oct. 11: No. 1 Ohio State defeated No. 17 Illinois 34-16 on the road as a 14.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (50) went under the 51.5-point line. Record: 6-0
- Oct. 18: No. 1 Ohio State defeated Wisconsin 34-0 on the road as a 24.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (34) went under the 41.5-point line. Record: 7-0
- Nov. 1: No. 1 Ohio State defeated Penn State 38-14 at home as a 17.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (52) went over the 44.5-point line. Record: 8-0
- Nov. 8: No. 1 Ohio State defeated Purdue 34-10 on the road as a 30.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (44) went under the 50.5-point line. Record: 9-0
- Nov. 15: No. 1 Ohio State defeated UCLA 48-10 at home as a 33.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (58) went over the 46.5-point line. Record: 10-0
- Nov. 22: No. 1 Ohio State defeated Rutgers 42-9 at home as a 28.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (51) went under the 54.5-point line. Record: 11-0
- Nov. 29: No. 1 Ohio State defeated No. 15 Michigan 27-9 on the road as a 10-point favorite (covered). The point total (36) went under the 43.5-point line. Record: 12-0
The Buckeyes have been favored in all 13 games, and they went 10-2 against the spread in the regular season as they didn't cover large spreads against Ohio and Purdue. Oddsmakers have favored Ohio State by at least 20 points in seven games, but they're anticipating a much closer matchup Saturday as two undefeated teams play for the Big Ten title.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.