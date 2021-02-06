Big Ten Daily (Feb. 6): Jim Leonhard Turns Down Packers, Remains Wisconsin's DC

We catch you up on all the latest Big Ten football and basketball news from Saturday, Feb. 6.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — One of the Big Ten's best coordinators is staying in the conference.

Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, who was offered a position to become the DC for the Green Bay Packers, has reportedly denied that position.

According to Tom Oates of the Wisconsin State Journal, Leonhard told Packers head coach Matt LaFleur Friday night that he will not accept the offer.

Leonhard has been the DC at Wisconsin since 2017. Before that, Leonhard was a walk-on at Wisconsin during his playing career, and he's also a Wisconsin native.

The Badgers have had one of the more dominant defenses in the Big Ten and Leonhard wants to stay in Madison.

“It was me choosing UW. I want to stay at UW,” Leonhard told Oates.

Former Penn State QB Heading to the SEC

Quarterback Will Levis will be a Nittany Lion no more.

The former Penn State QB, who had more rushing attempts than passing in his Nittany Lion career and served as the backup to Sean Clifford the last three years, has officially found his new destination.

Levis announced on Friday that he will be transferring to Kentucky.

The Wildcats have not yet named a starting QB ahead of spring practice, so Levis will have the opportunity to compete for the position.

“Penn State will forever have a special place in my heart,” Levis posted to Twitter when he announced his intents to transfer. “I am extremely proud to be leaving here as an alumnus. I can’t thank Coach [James] Franklin and the rest of the Penn State football staff, both past and present, enough for everything they have done to develop me both as a player and a human being.

“I am extremely grateful to have been given the opportunity to be able to play and contribute for such a historic program. The blood, sweat and tears that I have shed alongside my brothers here are deeply engraved in my memory and will never be forgotten.”

Sharp-shooter back for Purdue

Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic is back for the Boilers after missing the last three games due to COVID-19.

Due to the protocols put in place by the Big Ten, after Stefanovic tested positive for COVID-19, he had to remain out for 17 days.

He will be making his return Saturday night at home against Northwestern.

Stefanovic is leading the Big Ten in three-point field goal percentage at 45.6%.

Purdue, who is 12-7 overall and 7-5 in the Big Ten, is ranked No. 24 in the country and lost two of the three games it played without Stefanovic.

Penn State Wins Slugfest over Maryland

Maryland's struggles at the Bryce Jordan Center continued Friday night.

The Terrapins and Nittany Lions had a low-scoring slugfest that saw Penn State come out on top 55-50. Maryland has now lost five straight games in State College.

Maryland didn't score a field goal in the game's final 7:32.

With the win, Penn State is now 7-8 overall and 4-7 in the Big Ten, while Maryland fell to 10-9 overall and 4-8 in the Big Ten.

Both these teams have signature wins on their respective resumes and both still have games left on the schedule that could put them on the bubble of the NCAA Tournament.

Three Big Time Big Ten Games Saturday

The Big Ten slate on Saturday is a good one, headlined by the top-25 matchup between No. 19 Wisconsin at No. 12 Illinois.

The Illini are fresh off an overtime win at Indiana while Wisconsin easily handled Penn State. Tipoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

Following that game up will be Northwestern at Purdue. The Wildcats are looking for their first win since Dec. 26. After that hot start to conference play, Northwestern has really struggled, losing eight games in a row.

As for Purdue, the Boilers will look to hold on to their No. 24 ranking in the country after dropping a last-second loss to Maryland earlier this week. A win would also keep Purdue near the top tier of the Big Ten standings. Tipoff between these two is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network.

Last but not least will be Nebraska at Michigan State. This is the Cornhuskers' first game since Jan. 10.

Michigan State, on the other hand, also recently returned to action and is looking for its first win since Jan. 5. Tipoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network.