Big Ten Daily: Former Michigan Star Charles Woodson Inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Michigan Star Charles Woodson earns gold jacket at the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony, Holland Hospital severs deal with Kirk Cousins over COVID-19 vaccine comments and Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm discusses the team's quarterbacks. Here's the latest from around the Big Ten

Charles Woodson, who spent three college seasons at Michigan, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday. He joined NFL greats Peyton Manning, Calvin Johnson, Edgerrin James and others in this year's class.

Upon his induction, he was given his gold jacket and got a look at his bust that will sit among those of the league's greatest players in Canton, Ohio.

Before being selected in the first round of the 1998 NFL Draft, Woodson played as a defensive back and wide receiver for the Wolverines. In three seasons, he recorded 16 career interceptions and also scored five offensive touchdowns.

In 1997, which would be his final season with the program, Woodson caught 11 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns. The year prior, Woodson saw great success running the ball. He registered 152 yards and a score on just six carries.

By the end of his collegiate career, he amassed 537 yards from scrimmage. He is a college football national champion and was the winner of the Heisman Trophy in his final season with Michigan.

Woodson went on to play 18 years in the NFL and finished with 65 interceptions, 33 forced fumbles, 20 sacks and 13 defensive touchdowns. He was a nine-time Pro Bowler and a three-time All-Pro selection.

As a rookie, he earned the NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award. Woodson is also a Super Bowl Champion with the Green Bay Packers and was the league's Defensive Player of the Year in 2009.

Hospital Cuts Ties With Kirk Cousins for Vaccine Comments

Holland Hospital in Michigan announced Friday it will no longer use former Michigan State quarterback Kirk Cousins as a spokesperson after recent comments about the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to MLive.com, Cousins was featured in promotional videos for the facility. Cousins, who attended Holland Christian High School, told reporters on Thursday he was "at peace" with his decision not to get the COVID-19 vaccine ahead of the 2021 NFL season.

The Friday statement from Holland Hospital workers said they “acknowledge that each person is entitled to their own viewpoints, those who speak on our behalf must support messages that align with the hospital’s position on matters of vital importance to individual and community health. For this reason, Holland Hospital will discontinue using Kirk Cousins as our spokesperson for now.”

After four seasons with the Spartans, Cousins tallied 9,131 passing yards, 66 touchdowns and 33 interceptions. He was a fourth-round selection in the 2012 NFL Draft by the Washington Redskins, where he spent six seasons.

Cousins is entering his 10th season in the NFL and his fourth with the Minnesota Vikings. Over the weekend, Cousins was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list for having close contact with backup quarterback Kellen Mond, who tested positive.

Purdue Coach Jeff Brohm Talks Quarterbacks at Fall Camp

Purdue football fall camp is now in full swing, and the team is working toward its first game of the year against on Sept. 4.

The Boilermakers kicked off Day 1 of camp inside Ross-Ade stadium. And while the team is not yet in full pads, the players and coaching staff are looking to build off their first practice ahead of the 2021 season.

They're coming to practice ready to compete and push themselves to get better. And the eyes are turning to the quarterbacks competing for the starting spot.

"Early on, we're gonna divide snaps up. I think we have a capable quarterback room, I think we have experience and I think we have some newcomers as well," Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm said Friday. "Having multiple guys that we feel like can play is a good thing. At any point in time, being able to put guys in the game and help us win can be beneficial."

Fifth-year senior Aidan O'Connell and junior Jack Plummer each have starting experience as recent as last season. Both players threw with accuracy and touch throughout practice.

Plummer and senior quarterback Austin Burton both add an element of athleticism to the backfield. They can make plays with their arms or their legs.

Redshirt freshman Michael Alaimo, while boasting great arm talent, was inconsistent at times. He missed a wide-open receiver down the field which would have been an easy, walk-in touchdown.

The quarterbacks in the group will strive for more consistency in the weeks ahead to become the frontrunner for the job.

"It's just going to be a matter of who's going to take that starting row and run with it," Brohm said. "But I do think that we have capable quarterbacks who have all improved that I feel confident if we put them in a game, they can execute and do good things."

