Ohio State, Wisconsin Picked to Win Divisions at Big Ten Media Days

The two teams who have played in the most Big Ten Championship games are expected to be there again on Dec. 4, at least according to the conference preseason poll that was released during Media Days on July 23.

Big Ten Media Days took place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on July 22-23, with coaches and players from all 14 schools in attendance for the first time in two years.

Two teams will be back in Lucas Oil Stadium on Dec. 4 to compete for the Big Ten title, and according to the preseason media poll taken at the event, two familiar faces – Ohio State and Wisconsin – will be reunited in the title game.

Ohio State and Wisconsin have each appeared in the championship game six game, the most in league history since the game started in 2011. Ohio State has won four straight championships.

The Buckeyes are the heavy favorite to win the Big Ten East again, claiming all 34 first-place votes in the media poll.

Wisconsin received 29 votes to win the Big Ten West, with Iowa receiving the other five.

Here's a look at how the vote played out.

BIG TEN EAST

1. Ohio State (34 first-place votes) 238 points.

2. Penn State 192

3. Indiana 169

4. Michigan 144

5. Maryland 79

6. Rutgers 77.5

7. Michigan State 52.5

BIG TEN WEST

1. Wisconsin (29 first-place votes) 233 points

2. Iowa (5 first-place votes) 202

3. Northwestern 160

4. Minnesota 146

5. Nebraska 91.5

6. Purdue 72.5

7. Illinois 47

