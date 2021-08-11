Indiana Ranked in Preseason Coaches Poll for First Time Since 1968

For the first time since 1968, Indiana is part of the coaches' preseason poll, checking in at No. 17 in the first ranking of the year. The Hoosiers are one of five Big Ten teams in the top 25, with Ohio State leading the way at No. 4.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – America's college football coaches have been releasing a top-20 or top-25 poll since 1950, and for just the second time ever, Indiana has joined this party in the 2021 preseason poll.

The Hoosiers were ranked No. 17 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, which was released on Tuesday. The only time Indiana was ever ranked in the coaches preseason poll was 1968, the year after their last Big Ten championship and Rose Bowl appearance in 1967, back when the poll was done through United Press International (UPI). They've never once been on the USA TODAY poll, which started in 1991 and has used various names in compiling the coaches' votes. There are 65 voters this year.

Indiana's dramatic season a year ago has firmly entrenched them among the league's elite now. The Hoosiers went 6-1 in the regular season a year ago – beating No. 8 Penn State, No. 23 Michigan and No 16 Wisconsin along the way. They return 18 starters this year, including several All-American candidates like quarterback Michael Penix Jr., wide receiver Ty Fryfogle, linebacker Micah McFadden and cornerback Tiawan Mullen.

Indiana finished No. 11 in the final Coaches Poll a year ago. The Hoosiers were No. 12 in the final Associated Press poll.

The Hoosiers are one of five Big Ten teams in the 2021 Coaches Poll. Ohio State, the defending Big Ten champion and national runner-up, are the highest ranked team at No. 4. Wisconsin is No. 15, Iowa is No. 18 and Penn State is No. 20. Two other teams – Northwestern and Michigan – also received votes.

Here is the complete preseason Coaches Poll:

Alabama (63 first-place votes) – 1,621 points Clemson — 1,508 points Oklahoma (2 first-place votes) — 1,481 points Ohio State – 1,435 points Georgia – 1,386 points Texas A&M – 1,286 points Notre Dame – 1,139 points Iowa State – 1,131 points North Carolina – 999 points Cincinnati – 979 points Florida – 870 points Oregon – 842 points LSU – 664 points USC – 655 points Wisconsin – 654 points Miami – 575 points INDIANA – 573 points Iowa – 554 points Texas – 427 points Penn State – 422 points Washington – 404 points Oklahoma State – 216 points Louisiana – 153 points Coastal Carolina – 150 points Ole Miss – 149 points

Others receiving votes: Utah 145, Northwestern 120, Arizona State 90, Auburn 84, Liberty 68, BYU 53, TCU 48, Michigan 30, UCF 29, NC State 27, Boise State 27, Kentucky 20, San José State 18, Army 13, Virginia Tech 9, Missouri 8, UCLA 7, Pittsburgh 6, Tulsa 6, Boston College 6, Ball State 5, Houston 5, SMU 4, Appalachian State 4, West Virginia 4, Arkansas 3, UAB 3, Nevada 2, Air Force 2, Mississippi State 2, Marshall 1, Florida State 1, California 1, Stanford 1

Indiana has four games currently scheduled against ranked teams this season. That starts with the season opener at No. 18 Iowa on Sept. 4, a home game with No. 10 Cincinnati on Sept. 18, a road trip to No. 20 Penn State on Oct. 2 and a home game with Ohio State on Oct. 23. The fifth opponent being recognized, Michigan, will host Indiana on Nov. 6.

To see Indiana's complete 2021 football schedule, CLICK HERE

Related stories on Indiana football