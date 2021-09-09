Updated Point Spreads For Big Ten Games in Week 2

It's been nearly 30 years since the Big Ten had two top-15 showdowns in nonconference games on the same day, but we get that on Saturday with Oregon at Ohio State and Iowa at Iowa State. Those two games highlight a 14-game schedule this weekend.

All 14 Big Ten teams are in action in Week 2 of the college football season, and there are no conference showdowns this week. But there are still some big-time matchups, and on Saturday we get two top-15 matchups in nonconference games for the first time in 27 years when No. 12 Oregon plays at No. 3 Ohio State, and No. 10 Iowa travels to Ames to take on cross-state rival Iowa State, who's ranked No. 9 in the country.

Iowa and Iowa State have never played each other before when both were ranked inside the top-10. In all 68 matchups, it's also the first time that both teams were ranked, period. So this is, without question, the biggest game ever in this rivalry.

Iowa beat No. 17 Indiana early, and the Hawkeyes are the only team in the country to open the season with back-to-back games against ranked teams.

Oregon has probably been the Pac-12's best team in the past decade, but they've had very little success against top-five teams away from home. All time, the Ducks are just 1-25 all-time on the road against top-five teams.

Here are the updated point spreads as of Thursday morning, with the games listed in order of excitement level:

Oregon at Ohio State

Next game: No. 12 Oregon at No. 3 Ohio State, Noon ET on Saturday, Sept. 11 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio

No. 12 Oregon at No. 3 Ohio State, Noon ET on Saturday, Sept. 11 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio TV: FOX

FOX Fanduel point spread: Ohio State is now a 14.5-point favorite on Thursday morning, up a tick from the 14-point line on Monday morning. The over/under is 63.5 now, down just a bit from the 64 line on Monday. To bet the game on Fanduel.com, CLICK HERE

Iowa at Iowa State

Next game: No. 10 Iowa at No. 9 Iowa State, 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 11 at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.

No. 10 Iowa at No. 9 Iowa State, 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 11 at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. TV: ABC

ABC Fanduel point spread: Iowa State is a 3.5-point favorite on Thursday morning, the same as Monday, though it has crept as high as 4.5 during the week. If you're looking to bet Iowa and the points, look around a bit. For instance, Iowa is getting 4.5 points on the Draftkings site right now. The over/under is 46.5, two points higher now than it was on Monday. To bet the game on Fanduel.com, CLICK HERE

Ball State at Penn State

Next game: Ball State at No. 11 Penn State, 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 11 at Beaver Stadium, State College, Pa.

Ball State at No. 11 Penn State, 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 11 at Beaver Stadium, State College, Pa. TV: FOX Sports 1

FOX Sports 1 Fanduel point spread: Penn State is a 22.5-point favorite as of Thursday morning, the same as Monday. The over/under have moved a lot, though, going up four points to 57.5. To bet the game on Fanduel.com, CLICK HERE

Washington at Michigan

Next game: Washington at Michigan, 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 11 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Washington at Michigan, 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 11 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. TV: ABC

ABC Fanduel point spread: Michigan is a 6.5-point favorite as of Thursday morning, up slightly from 6 points on Monday. The over/under has dropped significantly, from 51 to 48.5. This is another shop-around game, too. For instance, the line is 7 on Draftkings, and some half-points are bigger than others. To bet the game on Fanduel.com, CLICK HERE

Rutgers at Syracuse

Next game: Rutgers at Syracuse, 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 11 at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, N.Y.

Rutgers at Syracuse, 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 11 at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Fanduel point spread: Rutgers is a 1.5-point favorite on Thursday morning, the same as Monday. The over/under has moved up a notch to 51.5 from 50.5. Same thing with looking around here, too, depending on your lean. For instance, the Draftkings line is 2.5 points and 52.5. To bet the game on Fanduel.com, CLICK HERE

Eastern Michigan at Wisconsin

Next game: Eastern Michigan at No. 18 Wisconsin, 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 11 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.

Eastern Michigan at No. 18 Wisconsin, 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 11 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. TV: FOX Sports 1

FOX Sports 1 Fanduel point spread: Wisconsin is a 25.5-point favorite on Thursday morning, up one point from the opening line on Monday. The over/under is 51.5, up a point from Monday. To bet the game on Fanduel.com, CLICK HERE

Purdue at Connecticut

Next game: Purdue at Connecticut, 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 11 at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford, Conn.

Purdue at Connecticut, 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 11 at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford, Conn. TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Fanduel point spread: Purdue is a 34.5-point favorite as of Thursday morning, up from 33 on Monday. The over/under has dropped dramatically, from 64.5 on Monday to 58.5 on Thursday. UConn coach Randy Edsell is fired, and that's changed things with the numbers. To bet the game on Fanduel.com, CLICK HERE

Miami of Ohio at Minnesota

Next game: Miami of Ohio at Minnesota, Noon ET on Saturday, Sept. 11 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.

Miami of Ohio at Minnesota, Noon ET on Saturday, Sept. 11 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Fanduel point spread: Minnesota is a 19.5 favorite on Thursday morning, down a notch from the 20.5-point line on Monday. Since the opening line, it has been announced that start Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim is out for the year. The over/under is 53.5, down three points from the 56.5 line on Monday. To bet the game on Fanduel.com, CLICK HERE

Illinois at Virginia

Next game: Illinois at Virginia, 11 a.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 11 at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va.

Illinois at Virginia, 11 a.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 11 at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va. TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Fanduel point spread: Virginia is a 9.5-point favorite as of Thursday morning, down a notch from the 10-point Monday line. The over/under is 55.5. To bet the game on Fanduel.com, CLICK HERE

Buffalo at Nebraska

Next game: Buffalo at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 11 at Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Neb.

Buffalo at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 11 at Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Neb. TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Fanduel point spread: Nebraska is a 13.5 point favorite on Thursday morning, up one point from the opening line on Monday. The over/under is 54.5, up three points from the Monday line. To bet the game on Fanduel.com, CLICK HERE

Idaho at Indiana

Next game: Idaho at No. 17 Indiana, 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 11 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.



Idaho at No. 17 Indiana, 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 11 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Fanduel point spread: There is no point spread on the game on the FanDuel.com site because of Indiana's FCS opponent. It's one of four games this week with no betting line.

Indiana State at Northwestern

Next game: Indiana State at Northwestern, Noon ET on Saturday, Sept. 11 at Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill.

Indiana State at Northwestern, Noon ET on Saturday, Sept. 11 at Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill. TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Fanduel point spread: There is no point spread on the game on the FanDuel.com site.

Youngstown State at Michigan State

Next game: Youngstown State at Michigan State, Noon ET on Saturday, Sept. 11 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich.

Youngstown State at Michigan State, Noon ET on Saturday, Sept. 11 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich. TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Fanduel point spread: There is no point spread on the game on the FanDuel.com site.

Howard at Maryland