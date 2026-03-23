Pat Coogan 2026 NFL Draft: When Will He Hear His Name Called?

Indiana won the National Championship for a reason last year. The Hoosiers consistently won at the line of scrimmage. Did it help that IU also had the Heisman Trophy winner in quarterback Fernando Mendoza and one of the best wide receivers in college football in Omar Cooper Jr.?



Sure it did. But they also had one of the best centers in college football. And his name is Pat Coogan.

Pat Coogan (6’5 311) Indiana



+ Competitive leader

+ Good power in his hands

+ Versatility and experience at left guard and center

+ Effective hand usage

+ Football IQ

+ National champion

+ Over 2,600 snaps played

+ 84.0 pass block grade in 2025



- 4 penalties in 2024 (just 2… pic.twitter.com/JNPqSnLFrj — Bengals & Brews (@BengalsBrews) February 4, 2026

Coogan began his college career at Notre Dame but transferred to Bloomington for his final season of college ball, and boy, oh boy, did it pay off. Not only did Coogan win a National Championship, but he cemented himself in college football history after garnering Rose Bowl Offensive MVP honors, becoming the first offensive lineman to win the award since 1944.



But with Coogan's college days over, let's take a look at where he stands regarding April's NFL Draft.

PAT COOGAN IN THE OPEN FIELD 📝 pic.twitter.com/yCwyZGTqkq — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) January 10, 2026

Coogan checks off nearly all the boxes NFL teams are looking for. Leadership, starting experience, size, speed, durability, versatility, etc. And it should result in Coogan hearing his name called no later than the fifth round.



But I don't think he'll have to wait that long. I wouldn't be surprised if Coogan goes in the third round, but I've got him going no later than the fourth.



I've got the Los Angeles Chargers taking him with the 123rd overall pick.

Why Coogan to the Chargers makes sense

If you include the postseason, the Chargers allowed the second-most sacks in the league. And to make matters worse, center Tyler Biadasz was one of the lowest-ranked starting centers in the NFL.

Los Angeles has its franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert, but it won't matter if they can't keep him upright.



So, don't be surprised if LA addresses the offensive line fairly early in the draft and take Coogan to push Biadasz for the starting job.



Plus, Coogan seems to fit the Jim Harbaugh mantra. Big Ten, physical, tough, blue collar, etc. And did I mention Coogan is a really good run blocker? Do I need to remind you of the block he had on Mendoza's touchdown run to seal the National title for Indiana?

One of the greatest plays in CFB history.



Credit to IU center Pat Coogan for fighting tooth and nail to stay on this block. pic.twitter.com/zMIXLOlB6c — Tyler Brooke (@TylerDBrooke) January 20, 2026

I didn't think so.



Coogan might not start right away, but he's a guy who's more than capable of starting midway through the season and playing a long time in the NFL.



The bottom line is the Chargers desperately need help on the offensive line, and Coogan could be a guy who helps them solve their problem down the road.

And don't forget to buy the SI Indiana National Championship Cover.