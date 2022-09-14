BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Big Ten Network will air the 'BTN Tailgate Show' from 10 a.m. to Noon ET on Saturday shortly after "The Walk." Fans will be able to watch the live show outside the west entrance to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Big Ten Network host Mike Hall and former Minnesota and NFL defensive back Brock Vereen will preview the Indiana versus Western Kentucky game, as well as other Week 3 matchups around the Big Ten. Former Indiana All-American running back Anthony Thompson, eight-time NCAA Champion swimmer Lilly King and social media sports impersonator Joey Mulinaro will make guest appearances on the show.

The 'BTN Tailgate Show' most recently aired live from Bloomington on Sept. 21, 2019 when Indiana defeated UConn 38-3.

The Hoosiers enter Saturday's matchup with Western Kentucky as 6.5-point favorites as of Wednesday afternoon. Indiana escaped with a 33-31 win at Western Kentucky last year, and both teams carry a 2-0 record into this matchup.

The Hilltoppers defeated Austin Peay in Week 0 and won at Hawaii in Week 1 before having a bye week to prepare for Indiana. Western Kentucky is coached by Tyson Helton – the younger brother of former USC coach and current Georgia Southern coach Clay Helton – who has built one of the most prolific offensive systems in college football recent years.

Western Kentucky led the nation with 433.7 passing yards per game in 2021 with quarterback Bailey Zappe, who set FBS single-season records with 62 touchdown passes and 5,967 passing yards. Division II West Florida transfer Austin Reed is now the quarterback, and he's led Western Kentucky to 87 combined points in his first two starts at the Division I level.