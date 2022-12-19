Big Ten Roundtable Podcast: Playoff Berth Gives Ohio State Shot at Redemption
When Ohio State lost at home to Michigan on Nov. 26, it looked like its season might be over. The Buckeyes lost the battle of unbeatens 45-23, and it allowed Michigan to go on and win the Big Ten title a week later.
After Michigan beat Purdue in the Big Ten Championship Game, it sealed up the No. 2 seed in the College Football Playoffs behind Georgia, the No. 1 team in the country and the defending national champs.
Ohio State was devastated by the loss to their arch-rivals, and they only way they were going to get into the playoffs themselves was with some help. Thankfully, they got it when USC lost the Pac-12 championship game to Utah.
The Buckeyes had to sweat out the selection process, but slid in to the No. 4 spot, the first time ever that the Big Ten got two teams in the playoffs.
And now, the Buckeyes, amazingly, are right back to being two games away from a national title. It won't be easy, of course, with a showdown with Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 31 looming. But at least they are in, and they have a chance.
During this week's Big Ten Roundtable, we chat with BuckeyesNow.com publisher Brendan Gulick about the Buckeyes' journey. The video is attached here, and you can also watch the entire show on our YouTube channel. Here's the link to watch the episode there. CLICK HERE
