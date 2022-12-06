Big Ten Roundup (Dec. 5): Former Indiana Coach Kevin Wilson Named Head Coach at Tulsa

Former Indiana coach Kevin Wilson, who's been the offensive coordinator at Ohio State since 2017, will be introduced as the new head coach at the University of Tulsa, the school announced Monday.

Wilson, 61, has Oklahoma roots as well. He was the offensive coordinator at the University of Oklahoma before being hired as Indiana's head coach in 2011, and coached the Sooners in various roles from 2002 to 2010. He spent six years with the Hoosiers, going 26-47 before being forced to resign in December of 2016. He was replaced by current Indiana coach Tom Allen, who was Wilson's first-year defensive coordinator at the time.

At Tulsa, he replaces Philip Montgomery, who was fired after a 5-7 season. He had been the coach since December 2014.

At Ohio State, Wilson helped the Buckeyes win four Big Ten championships and make two appearances in the College Football Playoff, including the 2020 national championship game, which they lost 52-24 to Alabama. Ohio State has made the playoffs this season too, and will play No. 1 seed Georgia in the national semifinal on Dec. 31 in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta.

To view our complete bowl schedule, with matchups, dates, game times, TV information and the latest on the point spreads, CLICK HERE

Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) will miss the College Football Playoff because of a hamstring injury. (Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports)

Ohio State's Smith-Njigba to miss playoffs

Ohio State junior wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will not play against Georgia the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl as he continues to rehab a hamstring injury and prepare to enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

“I want to thank Jaxon for all he has done for our Ohio State program," Ohio State coach Ryan Day said in a statement. "He has had such a major impact here in Columbus, on and off the field, in a relatively short period of time. We all know he has a very bright future ahead of him and we all support him as he moves forward with his career.”

Go to BuckeyesNow.com, our Sports Illustrated/FanNation website that covers Ohio State, to read the complete story on Smith-Njigba's decision and the history of his career at Ohio State. CLICK HERE

Tuesday's Big Ten basketball schedule

Tuesday is a high-profile basketball night for the Big Ten, with two teams — Iowa and No. 17 Illinois — taking part in the Jimmy V Classic in New York. There's also a big conference game as well. Here is the complete schedule for Tuesday night:

No. 17 Illinois (6-2) vs. No. 2 Texas (6-0), 7 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden in New York. TV: ESPN. Point spread: Texas is a 2.5-point favorite according to the SISportsbook.com gambling website.

(6-2) vs. No. 2 (6-0), 7 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden in New York. ESPN. Texas is a 2.5-point favorite according to the SISportsbook.com gambling website. No. 13 Maryland (8-0, 1-0 in Big Ten) at Wisconsin (6-2, 0-0 in Big Ten), 9 p.m. ET at Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. TV: ESPN2. Point spread: Wisconsin is a 1.5-point favorite according to the SISportsbook.com gambling website.

(8-0, 1-0 in Big Ten) at (6-2, 0-0 in Big Ten), 9 p.m. ET at Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. ESPN2. Wisconsin is a 1.5-point favorite according to the SISportsbook.com gambling website. Iowa (6-1) vs. No. 15 Duke (8-2), 9:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden in New York. TV: ESPN. Point spread: Duke is a 3.5-point favorite according to the SISportsbook.com gambling website.

Purdue's Fletcher Loyer and Zach Edey won Big Ten honors for the second week in a row. (Photo courtesy of Purdue basketball)

Purdue's Edey, Loyer win honors again

For the second week in a row, Purdue center Zach Edey was named the Big Ten's Player of the week on Monday. Guard Fletcher Loyer also was honored again, winning Freshman of the Week honors for the second week in a row.

To read the complete story on BoilermakersCountry, com, our Sports Illustrated/FanNation website covering all things Purdue, CLICK HERE