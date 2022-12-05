Skip to main content

Purdue's Zach Edey, Fletcher Loyer Earn Weekly Conference Honors for Second Straight Week

Zach Edey was named Big Ten Basketball Co-Player of the Week and Fletcher Loyer earned Freshman of the Week honors. Purdue is 8-0 on the season after posting victories over Florida State and Minnesota.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue center Zach Edey was named Big Ten Basketball Co-Player of the Week and guard Fletcher Loyer garnered Freshman of the Week honors for the second week in a row. 

Edey, a junior out of Toronto, Ont., averaged 28 points and 15 rebounds while shooting just under 60% from the floor as the Boilermakers improved to 8-0 on the season with wins over Florida State and Minnesota. He shared recognition with Iowa forward Kris Murray. 

In the team's 79-69 road victory over the Seminoles in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge last Wednesday, Edey tallied 25 points and eight rebounds. He followed the performance by setting career-highs with 31 points and 22 rebounds as the team cruised to an 89-70 win against the Golden Gophers on Sunday at Mackey Arena. 

Edey became the first Purdue player to have at least 31 points and 22 rebounds since Terry Dischinger (46 points, 22 rebounds) against Minnesota on Feb. 24, 1962. For the season, he is averaging 23.3 points, 12.8 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per contest. 

Loyer, who joined the Boilermakers out of Fort Wayne, Ind., averaged 15.5 points and 6.0 assists with no turnovers in the last two games. He shot 47.8% from the floor, including 40% from the 3-point line. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In Purdue's win over Minnesota, he set career-bests with 20 points and eight assists while becoming the first freshman in the program since Bruce Parkinson on March 10, 1973, to record 20 points and eight assists in a game. In his first season of college basketball, Loyer is averaging 12.4 points, 3.0 assists and 1.2 rebounds per game. He has only recorded more than one turnover in one game so far in 2022-23. 

Edey, Loyer and the rest of the No. 4-ranked Boilermakers are gearing up for another home matchup on Wednesday, Dec. 7, against Hofstra. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Big Ten Plus. 

  • Purdue Moves to No. 4 in Latest AP Top 25 Poll: After victories over Florida State and Minnesota, Purdue comes in at No. 5 in the latest AP Top 25 poll. The Boilermakers are 8-0 to start the 2022-23 season. CLICK HERE 
  • Purdue Opens Big Ten Play With 89-70 Win Over Minnesota: Purdue had five players score in double figures, led by a career-high 31 points from junior center Zach Edey. He also set a career-best with 22 rebounds while freshman guard Fletcher Loyer finished with 20 points and a team-high eight assists. CLICK HERE
  • Purdue Stays Undefeated With 79-69 Road Win Over Florida State: Junior center Zach Edey tallied 25 points and eight rebounds as Purdue earned its seventh win of the 2022-23 season. Freshman guard Braden Smith also registered 13 points and led the team with nine rebounds and seven assists. CLICK HERE

You can keep up to date on everything at Boilermakers Country by liking and following our Facebook page: Purdue Boilermakers on Sports Illustrated/FanNation.

You can also follow D.J. Fezler at @DJFezler on Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Purdue Boilermakers
Purdue Boilermakers

Braden Smith vs minnesota
Basketball

Purdue Moves to No. 4 in Latest Associated Press College Basketball Top 25 Poll

By D.J. Fezler
jeff brohm big ten championship
Football

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm, Athletic Director Mike Bobinski Respond to Louisville Opening

By D.J. Fezler
Spencer Holstege
Football

Purdue Offensive Lineman Spencer Holstege Announces Decision to Enter Transfer Portal

By D.J. Fezler
Zach edey vs minnesota
Basketball

No. 5 Purdue Opens Big Ten Play With 89-70 Win Over Minnesota

By D.J. Fezler
purdue bench vs florida state
Basketball

Live Blog: Follow No. 5 Purdue's Big Ten Opener vs. Minnesota in Real Time

By D.J. Fezler
Aidan O'Connell
Football

Purdue Football to Play LSU in the 2023 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando

By D.J. Fezler
Charlie Jones
Football

PHOTO GALLERY: Purdue Vs. Michigan Big Ten Championship

By Haley Jordan
Aidan O'Connell and Jeff Brohm
Football

What Jeff Brohm Said After Purdue's Loss to Michigan in Big Ten Championship

By Haley Jordan