Purdue's Zach Edey, Fletcher Loyer Earn Weekly Conference Honors for Second Straight Week

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue center Zach Edey was named Big Ten Basketball Co-Player of the Week and guard Fletcher Loyer garnered Freshman of the Week honors for the second week in a row.

Edey, a junior out of Toronto, Ont., averaged 28 points and 15 rebounds while shooting just under 60% from the floor as the Boilermakers improved to 8-0 on the season with wins over Florida State and Minnesota. He shared recognition with Iowa forward Kris Murray.

In the team's 79-69 road victory over the Seminoles in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge last Wednesday, Edey tallied 25 points and eight rebounds. He followed the performance by setting career-highs with 31 points and 22 rebounds as the team cruised to an 89-70 win against the Golden Gophers on Sunday at Mackey Arena.

Edey became the first Purdue player to have at least 31 points and 22 rebounds since Terry Dischinger (46 points, 22 rebounds) against Minnesota on Feb. 24, 1962. For the season, he is averaging 23.3 points, 12.8 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per contest.

Loyer, who joined the Boilermakers out of Fort Wayne, Ind., averaged 15.5 points and 6.0 assists with no turnovers in the last two games. He shot 47.8% from the floor, including 40% from the 3-point line.

In Purdue's win over Minnesota, he set career-bests with 20 points and eight assists while becoming the first freshman in the program since Bruce Parkinson on March 10, 1973, to record 20 points and eight assists in a game. In his first season of college basketball, Loyer is averaging 12.4 points, 3.0 assists and 1.2 rebounds per game. He has only recorded more than one turnover in one game so far in 2022-23.

Edey, Loyer and the rest of the No. 4-ranked Boilermakers are gearing up for another home matchup on Wednesday, Dec. 7, against Hofstra. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Big Ten Plus.

