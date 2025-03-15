Carter Smith Is Bullish On Indiana’s Offensive Line Prospects For 2025
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – There’s no need to complicate matters regarding the goals for Indiana’s offensive line in 2025. The line was very good for Indiana in 2024. The same position coach (Bob Bostad) is back, and some of the starters are returning.
One of them is Carter Smith, the starting left tackle for the Hoosiers for the last two seasons. Now a veteran, Smith kept it simple in describing the goals for Indiana’s offensive line.
“Same results as last year. We had multiple explosive runs every game – 10-plus yard runs. As long as we hit our targets, everyone's on the same page, the run game is going to explode,” he said.
That’s one aspect of maintaining excellence. Another is pass protection for new quarterback Fernando Mendoza.
“Fernando is going to have time in the backfield to make decisions in the pass game. So as long as we do our job, everything's going to mesh well together and we're going to get similar results to last year,” Smith said.
Smith’s confidence is born out in the results Indiana produced last year – and he’s not overly concerned that two of Indiana’s starters from 2024 – center Mike Katic and right tackle Trey Wedig – have to be replaced.
“I wouldn't say it's exactly a repeat of last year,” said Smith in reference to whether meshing in new players is similar to the acclimation process in the 2024 offseason.
“We've already shown the country what we have the capabilities to do. So I think this is just adding on to the fact that what we did last year? It's not over,” Smith said.
For it to truly not be over, Indiana will have to mesh key personnel additions in with starters Smith, Bray Lynch and Drew Evans.
One big transfer addition is former Notre Dame center Pat Coogan. He was rated as the 45th-best center in college football by Pro Football Focus, scoring with an overall grade of 72.1 in 813 snaps. Coogan scored a 69 as a run blocker and a 79 as a pass blocker.
Coogan was also part of one of the most effective running games in the nation as the Fighting Irish advanced to the College Football Playoff championship game, a run that included a first-round victory over Indiana.
“He’s a big guy. I saw him across the field during Notre Dame. He’s a fun guy to be around. He brings the energy to the center position. It's good shoes to fill after Mike Katic left. So I think he's going to read the room pretty well,” Smith said. “He's doing well for us right now. There's still a few coaching points to be hammered down, but I think he’s going to be good.”
Also added was former Ohio State tackle Zen Michalski and former Indiana offensive lineman Kahlil Benson, who played at Colorado last season and has returned to Indiana.
Smith said the 6-foot-6 Michalski had good length, but he said his commitment is high because Michalski is back in his home state. The redshirt senior is a Floyds Knobs, Ind., native who starred at Floyd Central High School in the Indiana portion of the Louisville metro area.
“He's an Indiana guy so I think his roots, being from here, he's pretty closely tied to the university,” Smith said. “He's fast, he makes good decisions and as long as he keeps his coaching points in mind in the film room and out on the field, I think he's going to be a great player.”
Familiarity with Bostad should help Benson’s transition back to Indiana from Colorado.
“Khalil has already had a year under him, so he kind of knows what to expect,” Smith noted.
Smith was part of a remarkably consistent unit in 2024. He and Wedig both had the same 830 snaps at the two tackle spots. Indiana only ran 107 plays without the pair on the field.
According to Pro Football Focus, Smith graded out as Indiana’s second-best pass blocker with a pass blocking grade of 79.5. Smith was Indiana’s second-best offensive lineman overall with a grade of 80.1. Any grade in the range of 80 is considered to be a high level of production.
Smith was one of a handful of players who were at Indiana before Curt Cignetti’s arrival as coach who got to enjoy the benefits of winning after losing seasons in the latter part of the Tom Allen coaching regime.
“(It was) really special, coming off a season like that, especially after my first couple years here. So I think the turnaround has been great,” Smith noted.
A turnaround that Smith feels will be confirmed with more success in 2025.