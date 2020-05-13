HoosiersNow
Cassondra Wilson Family Gets $30,000 Donation from California Philanthropist

Tom Brew

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A prominent and caring California philanthropist has donated $30,000 to the Cassondra Wilson Memorial Fund on Wednesday morning, pushing the fund's total over $72,000.

Cassondra Wilson, 45, was a mother of three children who was murdered over the weekend in Columbus, Ind. Cam Wilson, her middle child, is a football player at Indiana University. Her oldest son Jadon, 24, worked in his mother's business, TrainerConnect,  and the youngest, Sydney, just graduated from Columbus East High School.

The GoFundMe page has been set up to cover "the personal and death-related expenses'' for Cassondra Wilson, who was a well-respected business owner in Columbus. The $30,000 donation is listed as being from Deborah Bickerstaff. That is presumed to be Deborah andher husband Glen, who live in California and have donated millions of dollars through the years to hospitals and other causes. 

All three of Cassondra Wilson's children still lived with her and "my whole family depended on my mom for literally everything,'' Jaden Wilson said Tuesday. The family plans on having a service for Cassondra, but they are not sure exactly when or where due to COVID-19 restrictions. The family is expected to make an announcement soon.

"She didn't have a will and we don't know if she even had life insurance or not. We're grateful for all the close friends and family members who are helping us through this right now, but there's so much more we need to do to honor our mom.''

Here's what Jaden wrote on his mother's memorial page:

"From the time we were kids to her tragic passing; our hardworking, fun-loving mother was the center of our universe. Passionate about the future of her kids as well as people in the community.

"Cassondra devoted her life to helping people reach their full potential. The love we all carry in our hearts for Cassondra will be her lasting legacy and impression on the world.

"All donations received will be used for personal and death related expenses maintained by Cameron, Jaden, and Sydney.''

The total raised as of 8 a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 13.

The Columbus Republic reported Wednesday that Troy Wilson is believed to have hanged himself in an office building on Indianapolis’ west side soon after Cassondra Wilson's murder. Troy Wilson is the father of the three children.

The Bartholomew County Death Investigation Team said Wilson’s ex-husband, Troy Wilson, 44, was found deceased Saturday afternoon on the west side of Indianapolis, after Cassondra Wilson’s was found dead from a gunshot wound to the head at 9 p.m. Friday at Spruce Ridge Apartments in Columbus. 

An Indianapolis Police Department incident report says Troy Wilson’s body was found in the 3100 block of Dandy Trail in Indianapolis.

Here's how to donate to the memorial fund

  • To make on a donation on the GoFundMe page for the Cassondra Wilson Memorial Fund, CLICK HERE

