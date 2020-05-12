Wilson Memorial Fund tops $35,000 in First 24 Hours

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The generosity of people in and around Indiana and beyond is astounding when it comes to a family in need. That's certainly the case this week, when more than $35,000 was donated by more than 600 people in just 24 hours to the Cassondra Wilson Memorial Fund.

Wilson, 45, was murdered over the weekend, leaving behind three children, Jaden, Cam and Sydney, all between 24 and 18 years old. She was a popular businesswoman in their hometown of Columbus, Ind., and Cam is a football player at Indiana. The person of interest in her case, ex-husband Troy Wilson, was found dead a day later in Indianapolis.

Family members have set up a GoFundMe page to help cover personal and death-related expenses. Because of COVID-19 restrictions presently in place, no services for Wilson have been set yet, but her oldest son, Jaden Wilson, said the family hopes to make a statement to the public in a few days. All three children still lived at home with their mother.

Cam Wilson, a wide receiver on Indiana's football team, tweeted a word of thanks late Tuesday morning after the giving topped $30,000.

"My family and I thank everyone for the immense support in such a catastrophe,'' he said in a tweet. "The prayers and kind words go a long way with us, we give our warmest thanks.''

The level of giving was tremendous. Some of the funds came from Cam's teammates at Indiana, as well as school administrators, employees and supporters. One of the largest donations ($1,000) came from the Crider family, Bob, Elizabeth and Harry. The Criders are from Columbus and Harry and Cam played together at Columbus East High School and are now teammates at Indiana. Two other families have donated $1,000 thus far and many donations have been as small as $10, which was just as important.

Here is the link to the GoFundMe page, where you can make a donation and/or leave a message for the family. CLICK HERE

