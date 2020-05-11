HoosiersNow
Top Stories
Baseball
Football
Basketball

Family Creates GoFundMe Page to Cover 'Death-Related' Expenses for Cassondra Wilson

Tom Brew

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A GoFundMe page has been set up to cover "the personal and death-related expenses'' for Cassondra Wilson, who was murdered over the weekend, leaving behind three children.

Jaden Wilson, the oldest of her three children, set up the page to most immediately cover the expenses needed in honoring his mother. Jaden is 24, his younger brother Cam, a football player at Indiana, is 21 and their sister Sydney is 18, a recent graduate of Columbus East High School.

Jaden and Sydney lived with their mother, and Cam stayed there as well when he wasn't in Bloomington. Their mom was their be-all, end-all, every day. The family plans on having a service, but they are not sure exactly when or where due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"My whole family depended on my mom, for literally everything,'' Wilson said Monday afternoon "With her sudden passing, we're all caught off guard and really have no idea how to handle all of this. We are all still in shock.

"She didn't have a will and we don't know if she even had life insurance or not. We're grateful for all the close friends and family members who are helping us through this right now, but there's so much more we need to do to honor our mom.''

Here's what Jaden said in the post on the GoFundMe page, with a goal to raise $30,000: 

"From the time we were kids to her tragic passing; our hardworking, fun-loving mother was the center of our universe. Passionate about the future of her kids as well as people in the community.

"Cassondra devoted her life to helping people reach their full potential. The love we all carry in our hearts for Cassondra will be her lasting legacy and impression on the world.

"All donations received will be used for personal and death related expenses maintained by Cameron, Jaden, and Sydney.''

Make a donation today

To make a donation to the Cassondra Wilson Memorial Fund, please CLICK HERE

Related stories on Cassondra Wilson

  • Cassondra Wilson, the mother of Indiana football player Cam Wilson and two other children, was killed over the weekend in an apparent murder/suicide CLICK HERE
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indiana Football Player Cam Wilson's Mother's Death Ruled a Homicide

Cam Wilson's mother, Cassandra Wilson, was a popular businesswoman in their hometown of Columbus, Ind. She was found shot to death late Friday night and Wilson's father, a person of interest in the homicide, was found dead the next day.

Tom Brew

Indiana Signs JUCO Lineman Chris Bradberry to Add Depth at Tackle

Replenishing talent along the offensive line has been a top recruiting priority throughout this 2020 window for Indiana, and the signing of Chris Bradberry adds to a deep, diverse and talented class.

Tom Brew

Making Us Smile: Former Hoosier Yogi Ferrell Donates Meals to Children's Home

Yogi Ferrell is one of the most popular Indiana basketball players ever, and the vulnerable kids in a Sacramento children's home love him, too.

Tom Brew

VIDEO: Indiana's Yogi Ferrell Gives His Senior Night Speech on March 6, 2016

Indiana point guard Yogi Ferrell played more games than anyone at Indiana, and he left the school as its all-time assists leader. His Senior Night speech in 2016 was one for the ages.

Tom Brew

David Ballou, Dr. Matt Rhea Talk For First Time About Leaving Indiana

David Ballou and Dr. Matt Rhea did some amazing things in sports performance with Indiana's football team, and they talked for the first time this week about why they left to take jobs at Alabama.

Tom Brew

Two Months Later, Defensive Line Coach Kevin Peoples Finally Home at Indiana

Indiana's new defensive line coach has had to work from New Orleans since the COVID-19 pandemic canceled spring football, but he was finally able to move to Bloomington this week.

Tom Brew

Former Hoosier Nate Sudfeld Still Key Piece in Eagles' QB Room

When Nate Sudfeld re-signed with the Philadelphia Eagles, he was hoping to be their backup quarterback to star Carson Wentz. They they drafted QB Jalen Hurts in the second round, which might change things.

Tom Brew

Jovan Swann Comes Home, and He's Thrilled About Finishing Career at Indiana

Four years later, Jovan Swann got to pick his college once again, and this time the Stanford grad transfer picked Indiana.

Tom Brew

Indiana's Devonte Green Signs with Roc Nation, Ready to Prep for NBA Draft

Devonte Green, the senior guard who was Indiana's best three-point shooter this season, has signed with an agent and has begun preparations for the NBA Draft.

Tom Brew

Loyola Makes Damezi Anderson's Transfer Official

Damezi Anderson played two seasons at Indiana before announcing his intentions to transfer. He found a home quickly in Chicago at Loyola, a Final Four participant in 2018.

Tom Brew