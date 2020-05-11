Family Creates GoFundMe Page to Cover 'Death-Related' Expenses for Cassondra Wilson

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A GoFundMe page has been set up to cover "the personal and death-related expenses'' for Cassondra Wilson, who was murdered over the weekend, leaving behind three children.

Jaden Wilson, the oldest of her three children, set up the page to most immediately cover the expenses needed in honoring his mother. Jaden is 24, his younger brother Cam, a football player at Indiana, is 21 and their sister Sydney is 18, a recent graduate of Columbus East High School.

Jaden and Sydney lived with their mother, and Cam stayed there as well when he wasn't in Bloomington. Their mom was their be-all, end-all, every day. The family plans on having a service, but they are not sure exactly when or where due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"My whole family depended on my mom, for literally everything,'' Wilson said Monday afternoon "With her sudden passing, we're all caught off guard and really have no idea how to handle all of this. We are all still in shock.

"She didn't have a will and we don't know if she even had life insurance or not. We're grateful for all the close friends and family members who are helping us through this right now, but there's so much more we need to do to honor our mom.''

Here's what Jaden said in the post on the GoFundMe page, with a goal to raise $30,000:

"From the time we were kids to her tragic passing; our hardworking, fun-loving mother was the center of our universe. Passionate about the future of her kids as well as people in the community. "Cassondra devoted her life to helping people reach their full potential. The love we all carry in our hearts for Cassondra will be her lasting legacy and impression on the world. "All donations received will be used for personal and death related expenses maintained by Cameron, Jaden, and Sydney.''

Make a donation today

To make a donation to the Cassondra Wilson Memorial Fund, please CLICK HERE

