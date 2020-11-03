SI.com
HoosiersNow
HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Search

Former Indiana OT, Current Chicago Bear Jason Spriggs Tests Positive for COVID-19

Dylan Wallace

Current Chicago Bears offensive tackle Jason Spriggs has tested positive for COVID-19, according to national insider Ian Rapoport.

Spriggs played in the Bears' 26-23 overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, but he left the game early in the second quarter due to an apparent knee injury.

Bears guard Germain Ifedi was determined to be a high-risk close contact, and while he’ll go on the reserve/COVID list, he does have a chance to be back and play on Sunday.

If Spriggs and Ifedi are out, the Bears could be down to five offensive linemen on the active roster if center Cody Whitehair also remains out with a calf injury.

This is Spriggs' fifth season in the NFL and his first with the Bears after spending four seasons with their arch rivals, the Green Bay Packers.

Spriggs played college ball at Indiana from 2012-2015. Spriggs, along with right guard Dan Feeney, became the fifth and sixth first team All-American offensive linemen in program history. He started 28 consecutive games to begin his career and made 47 starts in 48 games at left tackle.

The Bears (5-3) will be playing at the Tennessee Titans (6-2) this Sunday.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Breaking: Wisconsin Forced to Cancel Saturday's Game With Purdue

For the second week in a row, Big Ten West favorite Wisconsin will not be able to play its scheduled game, this time against Purdue. Now their entire season might be in jeopardy.

Tom Brew

Coaching Is the Family Business for Former Michigan QB Turned Indiana OC Nick Sheridan

Being a coach's son helped Nick Sheridan as a quarterback way back in the day, and being a former Michigan quarterback has helped him in his new role as Indiana's offensive coordinator. He takes on his old school Saturday, but there are no loyalty issues in the Sheridan family.

Tom Brew

Big Ten Daily (Nov. 3): Justin Fields' Odds to Win Heisman Trophy on the Rise

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields has been playing great through the Buckeyes' first two wins, and with Clemson's Trevor Lawrence sidelined with COVID-19, his odds of winning the Heisman Trophy are increasing.

Tom Brew

Indiana's 2020 College Football Schedule

There are plenty of challenges on Indiana's football schedule in 2020, and they start immediately with a tough season opener against Penn State.

Tom Brew

Because It's 2020, Indiana Football Has Actually Entered College Football Playoff Conversation

Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde broke down the candidates for the fourth and final College Football Playoff spot on Monday, and he's got Indiana — yes, that Indiana — on his list.

Tom Brew

Points Spreads: Unbeaten Indiana Still an Underdog to Michigan

Indiana is the higher-ranked team and has the better overall record coming into Saturday's game with Michigan in Bloomington, but it's the Wolverines who are still the favorites on online gambling sites and casinos.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: Once Penix Hits His Stride, Indiana's Offense Takes Off in Win over Rutgers

Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. got off to a slow start for the second straight week, but once he got rolling, there was no stopping Indiana's offense in a 37-21 win over Rutgers.

Tom Brew

Big Ten Power Rankings, Week 2: A Stunning Order After Ohio State

There are only four teams with 2-0 records in the Big Ten, and three of them are surprising. That's why the Week 2 power rankings will generate plenty of debate.

Tom Brew

No. 17 Indiana Topples Rutgers For 2nd Straight Win

After a slow start, Indiana's offense kicked into high gear and beat upstart Rutgers, winning 37-21 for its second straight victory in this shortened Big Ten season.

Tom Brew

Rankings Outrage: Michael Penix's Game-Winning Dive Only No. 7 On ESPN's Top-10 List

When Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. dove from the 5-yard line to score on a 2-point conversion to give the Hoosiers an upset victory, many called it the play of the year. But ESPN's SportsCenter only had it at No. 7 on its "Plays of the Month'' for October.

Tom Brew

by

Brian Motter