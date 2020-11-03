Former Indiana OT, Current Chicago Bear Jason Spriggs Tests Positive for COVID-19

Current Chicago Bears offensive tackle Jason Spriggs has tested positive for COVID-19, according to national insider Ian Rapoport.

Spriggs played in the Bears' 26-23 overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, but he left the game early in the second quarter due to an apparent knee injury.

Bears guard Germain Ifedi was determined to be a high-risk close contact, and while he’ll go on the reserve/COVID list, he does have a chance to be back and play on Sunday.

If Spriggs and Ifedi are out, the Bears could be down to five offensive linemen on the active roster if center Cody Whitehair also remains out with a calf injury.

This is Spriggs' fifth season in the NFL and his first with the Bears after spending four seasons with their arch rivals, the Green Bay Packers.

Spriggs played college ball at Indiana from 2012-2015. Spriggs, along with right guard Dan Feeney, became the fifth and sixth first team All-American offensive linemen in program history. He started 28 consecutive games to begin his career and made 47 starts in 48 games at left tackle.

The Bears (5-3) will be playing at the Tennessee Titans (6-2) this Sunday.