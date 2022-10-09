2023 Offensive Line Recruits Reaffirm Commitment to Indiana Football

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana coach Tom Allen announced on Sunday that Darren Hiller will no longer serve as the team's offensive line coach. Rod Carey will replace Hiller for the remainder of the 2022 season.

Firing a coach comes with the potential to lose future recruits, but all three of Indiana's offensive linemen in the class of 2023 reaffirmed their commitment on Sunday.

Start with Tyler "Bubba" Jeffries, a three-star offensive tackle from Alcoa High School in Alcoa, Tenn. At 6-foot-5, 298 pounds, Jeffries is ranked No. 737 overall and No. 64 among offensive tackles in his class, according to 247Sports.

He chose Indiana over offers from Florida State, Miami (FL), Mississippi State, Oregon, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech and Memphis, among others. Jeffries first announced his commitment to Indiana on Aug. 2, and he reiterated that sentiment on Sunday. To watch Jeffries highlights, click HERE.

Austin Barrett said he is still 100 percent committed to Indiana, too. Out of Saint Charles, Ill., Barrett is a three-star recruit, the No. 837 player and the No. 70 offensive tackle in the class of 2023, according to 247Sports. At 6-foot-7, 275 pounds, Barrett chose Indiana over offers from Kansas State, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, Illinois, Iowa State, Kansas and Syracuse, among others.

Barrett's older brother, Dylan, is in his third season as an offensive lineman for Wisconsin after redshirting in 2020 and appearing in three games during 2021. To watch Barrett's highlights, CLICK HERE.

The third offensive lineman in Indiana's 2023 recruiting class is William Larkins from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. At 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds, Larkins is a three-star recruit, the No. 1082 player overall and the No. 80 interior lineman in the country, according to 247Sports. To watch Larkins' highlights, click HERE.

Larkins committed to Indiana on March 31 over offers from Michigan, Central Florida, Florida Atlantic and East Carolina. On Sunday, Larkins stated his intentions.