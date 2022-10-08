Michigan's Late Pressure Hands Indiana Third Consecutive Loss, 31-10

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana quarterback Connor Bazelak stood up from the turf, slowly, after a third-down sack from Eyabi Okie on Indiana’s first drive of the fourth quarter. Indiana’s next possession was a spitting image as Derrick Morris drove Bazelak to the turf for another third-down sack. It happened again on Indiana’s final drive, this time with Braiden McGregor taking Bazelak down for a turnover on downs.

As Indiana struggled to protect its quarterback in the fourth quarter, Michigan scored two touchdowns on their way to a 31-10 win over Indiana on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. This game marks three straight losses for Indiana after starting the season with three wins.

"It starts up front," Indiana coach Tom Allen said. "Got to protect. Not getting the job done there, and got to look at that really hard."

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Connor Bazelak (9) is sacked by Michigan Wolverines linebacker Jaylen Harrell (32) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Indiana, a 22-point underdog, entered this game with Cam Jones, D.J. Matthews, AJ Barner and Jaylin Williams – four of its top players – out due to injury. It was a positive sign that Indiana tied the game at halftime and trailed by one possession heading into the fourth quarter, but the Hoosiers were held scoreless in the second half for the second consecutive week.

Bazelak said he didn't notice any exotic blitzes from Michigan, it was mainly four- and man-rushes. In the second half, he thought Michigan took away the short perimeter throws that worked early. Bazelak said Indiana had some "man-beaters" drawn up to combat Michigan's man-to-man coverage, but they failed to execute.

"We just couldn’t get them off," Bazelak said. "Couldn’t get the ball out of our hands soon enough."

Bazelak completed 25-of-49 pass attempts for 203 yards, one touchdown and one interception. His go-to target on Saturday was Emery Simmons, who hauled in seven passes for 57 yards. Simmons said he could tell that Indiana's fast pace affected the Michigan defense in the first half.

"Their whole d-line was tired. Their [defensive backs] couldn’t get their calls out to each other, so you see it actually works," Simmons said. "It’s just a matter of lining up and doing it every play. That’s it."

Michigan started the game with three passes by quarterback J.J. McCarthy before moving to its bread and butter in the run game. Michigan running back Blake Corum took a few patient steps to the left before planting his foot in the ground for a cutback to the middle. He broke a few would-be Indiana tacklers on his way to a 50-yard gain to the 1-yard line, and walked in the end zone on the next play. Indiana held Corum to nine yards for the rest of the first half, but he finished with 124 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries.

Midway through the first quarter, Bazelak spotted an open Simmons across the first-down marker on 3rd and 1. His pass was knocked away, but Michigan’s DJ Turner received a pass interference penalty to move Indiana across midfield. Bazelak completed a 33-yard pass to Cam Camper before swinging the ball to Josh Henderson, who broke a tackle for an 11-yard touchdown to tie the game.

Heading into halftime, kickers Jake Moody and Charles Campbell traded made field goals and blocked field goals. Indiana’s 6-foot-5 James Head Jr. got a hand on Moody’s 44-yard kick, and Michigan’s 6-foot-6 Mike Morris batted away Campbell’s 24-yard attempt. Michigan threatened to score before halftime, but Indiana safety Devon Matthews came screaming around the edge to trip up Corum on fourth down and keep the game tied at 10 after 30 minutes of play.

Indiana had the momentum coming out of the halftime locker room, but Michigan was quick to take it back. The Wolverines ran 11 plays for 98 yards, leading to a 29-yard touchdown pass from McCarthy to Cornelius Johnson to take the lead.

After an Indiana three and out, Michigan drove deep into the Hoosiers territory, threatening to take a stranglehold on the game. McCarthy eyed a receiver in the end zone, but his pass was tipped in the air and intercepted by Matthews. Indiana was unable to capitalize on this turnover with a score, but still maintained a one-score deficit heading into the fourth quarter.

"You get a chance to be able to be in the fourth quarter to go find a way to win, and we didn't finish," Indiana coach Tom Allen said. "That's highly disappointing."

On the next Michigan drive, Head delivered a massive hit on McCarthy on second down. Facing 3rd and 11,. McCarthy scrambled to buy enough time in the pocket, and he completed a 10-yard pass to Ronnie Bell very close to the first-down marker. Bell was ruled a yard short, and Michigan was forced to punt.

But again, Indiana's offense fell flat down the stretch. Michigan edge rusher Eyabi Okie threw Bazelak to the ground on third down, giving the ball back to McCarthy and the Wolverine offense near midfield. Michigan ran the ball five straight times before setting up a screen pass to Luke Schoonmaker, who dove to the pylon for a 9-yard touchdown with 9:43 remaining.

McCarthy completed 28-of-36 pass attempts for 304 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Bell led the Wolverines with 11 receptions for 121 yards, and Schoonmaker finished with nine catches, 67 yards and a touchdown.

Indiana’s effort to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter stood no chance as Bazelak felt constant pressure in the pocket. He was sacked twice on third down in both of Indiana’s fourth-quarter possessions. Michigan drained the clock with a steady rushing attack, and McCarthy connected with Johnson to put the outcome out of question.

Allen was proud of the way Bradley Jennings Jr. and Aaron Casey stepped up with Cam Jones out, but he thought the defense got worn down in the fourth quarter.

"You lose your best player. [Jones] is not just our leader of our team, he is the leader of our defense," Allen said. "He is playing at a high level. I would consider him playing at an All-American level. Statistically it backs that up. It's a big blow any time you lose a guy like that, and he gives us a presence as well."

Indiana will stay in Bloomington for a matchup against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Terrapins are coming off a 31-29 loss to Purdue in College Park, Md.

"You're going to have your ups and downs, and you have to find a way to fight through them," Allen said. "I think this team has learned how do that, but at the same time we have to finish because it's all about finishing."